Iran Nuclear Programme: Araghchi Urges UN and IAEA to Condemn US $20 Million Offer

Abbas Araghchi urges the UN and IAEA to condemn a US offer of up to $20 million for Iran nuclear programme information, warning of threats to scientists.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA) to condemn a US offer of up to $20 million for information on Iran's nuclear programme. He warned that the move could endanger the country's nuclear facilities and scientists. The offer was announced on Tuesday through the US State Department's Rewards for Justice programme.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN Security Council president and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Araghchi described the announcement as 'abhorrent' and called for its unequivocal condemnation. The letter was reported by Iran's official IRNA news agency.

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US Offer Seeks Details on Iran Nuclear Facilities

The US offer seeks information about nuclear facilities, equipment, scientists and personnel, and it also offers possible relocation in exchange for that information. According to Araghchi's letter, the announcement was reposted by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The offer states that the information could cover facilities, equipment and associated personnel, including those in the scientific community, as well as their movements. Araghchi said this scope places nuclear experts directly in the path of potential harm.

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Araghchi argued that seeking confidential information about nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards raises serious questions about the credibility and integrity of the agency's monitoring system. He warned that nuclear scientists and technical personnel could face assassination, sabotage and other security threats as a result of the initiative.

Iran Warns Safeguards Cannot Work Under Threat

Araghchi's core position is that normal implementation of safeguards obligations cannot be expected when nuclear facilities, personnel and sensitive information are exposed to threats of attack and sabotage. In his view, the US initiative undermines the conditions that allow inspections to function.

Araghchi stressed that Article IV of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) recognises the right of countries to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. He framed the US offer as a challenge to that right and to the rules that govern it.

He called on the UN Security Council to address the potential consequences for international peace and security and to hold Washington accountable for what he described as unlawful actions. He also urged Grossi to safeguard confidential information collected during inspections, prevent its misuse for intelligence purposes and bring the matter before the IAEA Board of Governors.

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Washington and Tehran Remain at Odds

The dispute comes despite subsequent diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the conflict. Washington and Tehran still disagree over Iran's nuclear activities, sanctions relief and the conditions for a lasting settlement.

The US State Department's Rewards for Justice programme offers financial incentives for information related to threats to US national security. Araghchi's letter, however, presents the latest offer as an attempt to gather intelligence on Iran's nuclear programme, a characterisation the letter uses to press for action by the UN and the IAEA.