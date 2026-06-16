Iran-New Zealand Draw Amid US-Iran Tensions; G7 Summit, Other World News

Iran and New Zealand drew 2-2 in a World Cup match in Los Angeles as US-Iran agreement signing looms. President Trump at G7 summit. Also: Japanese fans cleanup tradition, Cape Verde draws Spain, Love Island producer dies, Yemeni climber dies, UK social media ban for under-16.

Iran and New Zealand played to a 2-2 draw in Iran 's opening FIFA World Cup match in Los Angeles. Fans shared mixed reactions amid the war between the US and Iran as an agreement between the two nations is due to be signed Friday.

President Trump arrived for the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, on Monday as questions remain over the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

CNN's Alayna Treene reports from Geneva, Switzerland, near where the summit is being held. Some Iranian-Americans outside Los Angeles Stadium called for regime change in Iran and said they want their protests seen inside World Cup venues. CNN's Julia Vargas Jones reports. Japanese soccer fans have a reputation of cleaning up after themselves at major global sporting events, including at the FIFA World Cup this summer.

CNN’s Hanako Montgomery explains the reasons behind this tradition. The island nation of Cape Verde shocked fans in their first-ever World Cup match by earning a draw against reigning European champions, Spain. Fans in Atlanta, where the match was held, celebrated by cheering, dancing and even singing Shakira's"Waka Waka ," which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

James Barker, an executive producer on “Love Island USA,” died while the hit reality dating show was filming in Fiji last week, according to ITV America and Peacock. A Yemeni climber known on social media as the “Spider-Man of Yemen” died after falling into a volcanic crater, according to the Houthi-controlled Saba, the official news agency in Yemen. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a social media ban in the UK for users under 16 years of age.

With the new policy, children will no longer have access to apps such as TikTok and Instagram. The ban comes after Spain and Australia made the same will go into effect later this year.





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