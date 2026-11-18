Analysis reveals Iranian naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz create maritime security risks. CENTCOM data shows 3000+ transits despite war risk insurance hikes.

Iran ian naval mines have emerged as a significant and persistent threat to global maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. These devices are widely believed to have been planted by Tehran during the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. The conflict has intensified since late February, coinciding with the start of the US-Israeli war. This waterway is critical to the global energy supply chain, having accounted for one-fifth of all global energy shipments prior to the onset of hostilities.

Centcom Supports Thousands Of Commercial Vessels

The United States Central Command confirmed it has supported more than 3,000 commercial transits through the strait since the summer. These operations facilitated the export of more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil. CENTCOM claimed that more than 95 per cent of vessels navigated the strait safely despite activity from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. This data underscores the resilience of international shipping lines in the face of declared regional hostilities.

Also read Iran Offers to Reopen Strait of Hormuz in Two Days If US Meets Demands

Unverified Tanker Incident Claims Raise Doubts

Iranian officials have claimed almost daily incidents in recent weeks where oil tankers struck naval mines. These reports specifically cited attempts to use the southern passage, which is alternatively called the Omani corridor or TSS-aligned passages. This southern route is favoured by the United States government. In contrast, Tehran insists that vessels should use the northern corridor under Iranian control after obtaining clearance. Ships attempting to use the southern route often switch off their transponders, thereby ceasing to broadcast real-time data such as position, identity, and speed.

Expert Disputes Mine Damage Evidence Patterns

Maritime security expert Alexandru Cristian Hudisteanu states that most of these Iranian claims remain unverified. He notes that Iranian officials have not publicly identified the names or flags of the vessels involved in these alleged collisions. Hudisteanu argues that the incidents claimed never showed mine-like damage patterns. He points out the absence of structural damage below the waterline or impact at the waterline. There were also no reports of water columns or low visible explosion plumes associated with these events.

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Iranian Mine Arsenal Technical Specifications

The Iranian arsenal mainly consists of the Maham series of naval weapons. Maham-1 mines are contact moored devices with a buoyant explosive tethered to a seabed anchor. They float just below the surface and detonate upon physical hull strike. Maham-2 mines rest directly on the seabed and detonate via proximity without physical contact. Influence-fused moored mines remain tethered to anchors but trigger upon detecting vessel movement. Additionally, Iran possesses limpet mines, which are simple explosives attached via powerful magnets.

Asymmetric Warfare Impact On Insurance Costs

These weapons are described as tools for a poor man's navy due to their cost-effectiveness. Their production can be domestically supported even under the worst conditions. Iran likely deployed these mines via small-boat operations to generate distrust rather than block the strait entirely. Despite oil volume recovery, ship traffic remains depressed relative to pre-conflict levels. The ongoing uncertainty has increased war-risk insurance costs for shipping lines navigating this flashpoint region.