Iranian officials including Speaker Ghalibaf and Vice President Ghaempanah criticize JD Vance for war-related election losses and Israel-first policies in Tehran.

Iran ian officials escalated their criticism of the United States following the recent midterm elections, with Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf publicly mocking U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Ghalibaf characterized Vance's analysis of the Republican Party's electoral losses as possessing a "losing gambler energy" that refuses to accept defeat. This diplomatic friction intensified as Iran ian leadership used the political shift in Washington to highlight their own strategic perspectives on regional stability.

Speaker Mocks Vance Gambler Energy

Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf took to the social media platform X on Wednesday to address the election results directly. He asserted that it was "obvious to almost everyone" that the prospect of a war with Iran served as a major factor in the Republican Party's defeat during the recent voting cycle. Ghalibaf challenged the Republican narrative by questioning the value of sacrificing control of the Senate for six years. He argued that while one might claim such a loss was worth the cost, any honest conversation about the future must begin with acknowledging this reality.

Also read Vance blames Iran war for GOP midterm losses, says Trump voters defected

The Iranian parliamentary speaker further illustrated his disdain by describing Vance as unable to walk away from the political table. Ghalibaf suggested that while U.S. leadership prepares for the next phase of war, America is teetering on the edge of an Israel-first policy disaster. He explicitly urged Vance to skip the typical motivational speeches and instead communicate the true consequences to his boss. This sharp critique underscores the Iranian government's belief that their foreign policy stance directly influenced American domestic politics.

Government Echoes Voter Sentiments

Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah, Vice President of Executive Affairs for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reinforced these themes during an economic meeting on Thursday. Ghaempanah stated that the message from U.S. voters strongly echoes Iran's longstanding call for Washington to stop threatening other nations. He emphasized that the American electorate is demanding a renewed focus on the well-being of its own people rather than aggressive foreign interventions. This alignment suggests Tehran views the U.S. political shift as a validation of their own diplomatic positions.

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The Iranian vice president provided a detailed breakdown of the voter motivations driving the Republican losses. He noted that voters who previously supported Republicans have turned away from the party for several specific reasons. These include a desire to see wars end, a need to address the rising cost of living, and a push to put America first in foreign affairs. Ghaempanah argued that Washington must reconsider its ties with Israel to align with these domestic concerns.

Visual Symbols And Historical Context

The political tension was visually represented by a giant poster displayed at Enghelab Square in Tehran on November 3, 2026. The poster depicted U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff looking distressed. This imagery, captured by photographer Atta Kenare for AFP via Getty Images, serves as a stark reminder of the perceived power dynamics in the region. It reflects the Iranian state's narrative of American and Israeli leadership facing inevitable decline.

Ghaempanah's comments directly mirrored the bullet points Vance had listed in his own post-mortem of the election. Vance had identified the exact same issues: ending wars, addressing economic costs, prioritizing America, and reevaluating Israel relations. However, the Iranian interpretation frames these U.S. domestic struggles as direct consequences of their military posturing. This perspective allows Tehran to position itself as a resilient player whose deterrent strategies have successfully influenced the democratic process in the United States.