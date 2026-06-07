Iran Missile Attack on Israel Following Beirut Strikes, Vows Further Retaliation

Iran launched numerous missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs that killed two and wounded 20. This marks the first renewal of Iranian missile attacks on Israeli soil since April. Iran warned of more crushing blows, while Israel pledged its own retaliation, escalating tensions despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel that Hezbollah rejected. The conflict threatens global oil transit via the Strait of Hormuz and has caused thousands of casualties and displacements in Lebanon.

Iran has launched a slew of missiles at Israel in response to strikes in Beirut - warning of 'more crushing and regretful blows'. The attack comes a few days after the Lebanese and Israel i governments agreed to a ceasefire in U.S hosted talks, though Hezbollah rejected the deal.

It marks the first renewal of Iranian missiles on Israeli soil since April. Tehran had warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs today in defiance of Washington's request days ago to stand down. The strike on a residential building killed two people and wounded 20, Lebanon's health ministry said. Israel has now said it will retaliate against Iran over the latest attack - though Iran has vowed to respond with greater force.

Iran's parliament speaker previously said: 'The naval blockade imposed against the Iranian people, together with Washington's green light today to the Zionist regime, makes U.S. and Israeli bases and assets in the region legitimate targets.

' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office claimed the IDF strike on Beirut was in retaliation for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group firing at northern Israel earlier today, and that Israel targeted"command centers". A senior U.S. official said the it was 'not surprised' by the attack in Beirut. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, would not say if the U.S. had been given a heads-up on the strike.

Though President Donald Trump told Fox News he was 'not happy' about the Israeli attack. Iran has launched a slew of missiles at Israel in response to strikes in Beirut and warned of 'more crushing and regretful blows'.

Previous strikes on the Israeli city of Haifa last year are pictured This photo shows a general view of a damaged building following a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva, last year Netanyahu - who wants to remove Hezbollah as a threat - told his cabinet: 'We are striking them very hard, and we know that Hezbollah is on the run.

' Israel's military said 'steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians' including aerial surveillance. Hezbollah did not immediately claim responsibility for firing at Israel earlier in the day. Israel announced on Monday last week it would strike the southern suburbs after Hezbollah claimed attacks in northern Israel, but urgent talks via Washington halted the attacks on the condition that Hezbollah stop targeting Israeli border towns.

Lebanon and Israel later renewed a ceasefire agreement in talks that Beirut hopes will end the fighting. An initial agreement took effect on April 17, days after a 10-minute Israeli bombardment of Beirut killed over 300 people. Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs twice following the deal. Israeli strikes over southern Lebanon continue daily, and Israeli forces have seized around a fifth of Lebanon in a ground invasion.

Netanyahu, who faces elections later this year, has expressed a desire to press ahead with Israel's offensive until he believes Hezbollah no longer poses a threat. Hezbollah has scathingly rejected a U.S brokered deal and urged Lebanon to end its direct talks with Israel.

Instead, it backs Iran's inclusion of a ceasefire in Lebanon as a condition in negotiations with the U.S. The fighting threatens efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for oil and gas and related products like fertilizer. Its closure has jolted the world economy and spiked warnings of hunger in vulnerable regions.

President Donald Trump, in an interview taped Friday and aired Sunday with NBC's 'Meet the Press,' said 'I'd like to see Lebanon have a better life. I'd like to see a more surgical attack on Hezbollah. I think it should be more surgical.

' Trump added he is 'not demanding' that Lebanon be part of the short-term deal to extend the ceasefire in the Iran war. More than 3,500 people have been killed in Lebanon since the war began March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel, two days after Israel and the U.S began attacking Iran. More than one million people in Lebanon have been displaced. The fighting has killed at least 31 Israeli soldiers and three civilians.

Lebanon's army commander, Gen. Rodolphe Haikal, went to Pakistan on Saturday at the invitation of Pakistan's army chief, who has been involved in mediating talks between the U.S. and Iran. The Lebanese army did not say whether the visit is related to mediation efforts.





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