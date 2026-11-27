Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirms negotiations with the U.S. through Qatari and Pakistani mediators, maintaining demands before Strait of Hormuz security restores.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Thursday that Tehran is actively negotiating with the United States through mediators from Qatar and Pakistan. This statement contradicts previous Iranian assertions that no peace talks could move forward until the U.S. agreed to a list of one-sided concessions, including payment of war reparations to Iran.

Araghchi Confirms Ongoing Mediation Efforts

Araghchi acknowledged the ongoing mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan, stating that proposals put forward by the two countries are currently under review. The remarks suggested that U.S. blockade pressure has made diplomacy more urgent for the Islamic Republic, although Tehran still expects its demands to be met before reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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The foreign minister hinted that pressure from the U.S. blockade of Iran has made the regime a bit more flexible in its demands. He said Iranian diplomats and missions, particularly in neighboring countries, are working round the clock to secure the nation's essential needs. This includes keeping trade routes open and taking other measures to help meet domestic requirements during the current crisis.

The top diplomat stated the objective is to ensure that adversaries understand that the encirclement of Iran is not feasible. He emphasized that they cannot succeed in besieging Iran amid U.S. efforts of isolating the country. On the continued pursuit of a diplomatic path, the foreign minister called it an integral part of his work.

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Seven Conditions and Two-Day Proposal

The so-called seven conditions, also described by Iran as a seven-point plan or seven-day peace plan, are simply a list of unconditional concessions by the United States. These demands offer absolutely nothing in return from Iran except a vague commitment to start talking. The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed the seven-point plan as outrageous and ridiculous.

The seven conditions include a halt to all U.S. and Israeli military action in the Middle East and the unconditional lifting of America's blockade. They also demand the lifting of all sanctions against Iran and the release of all frozen Iranian financial assets. Additionally, the plan requires war reparations paid to Iran and the removal of most American military forces from the Middle East.

Iranian officials have also discussed a two-day peace proposal that would drop a few of the seven demands. However, the proposal would still require massive and immediate concessions by the United States. Araghchi said American voters have made their choice, referring to the Democrat victory in the U.S. midterm elections. He stated it is time for the White House to make its own decision.

Strait of Hormuz Security and Demands

Our two-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell, Araghchi warned. His comments on Thursday suggested Iran has been speaking with mediators without receiving preliminary concessions.

He said Tehran still expects major concessions before halting its terror attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. We have a set of demands, these demands must be met, so the Strait of Hormuz can be opened, and the path of negotiation can be pursued up to an agreement, he declared.

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Regional Defense and Diplomatic Protests

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday and Saturday to discuss implementing the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement. This trilateral pact exists because Iran's terrorist proxies in Yemen, the Houthis, have been attacking Saudi airports, oil refineries, and other vital infrastructure targets with missiles and drones for the past few months.

The Mecca agreement theoretically requires Pakistan and Turkey to respond to these strikes as if they were attacks on their own soil. However, they have been very reluctant to commit forces to anything but limited air-defense missions on Saudi soil. Pakistani Defense Minister Khwaja Asif said the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia would be a major topic of discussion at the Islamabad meeting.

Pakistan's efforts to mediate peace talks between the U.S. and the Houthis' patrons in Tehran will presumably be part of that discussion. Meanwhile, Iran's charge d'affaires in Tehran was summoned on Monday to protest a joint statement issued by Qatar and Germany.

The joint statement condemned Iran's wanton missile and drone attacks on neighboring countries. It said Iran's strikes on Qatar and other regional countries were a flagrant violation of their sovereignty, as well as international law. The statement also called on Iran to stop attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

It further demanded an end to its support for terrorist and insurgent forces across the Middle East, including the Houthis. This infuriated Tehran, which dismissed the accusations in the Qatari-German statement as completely baseless and unacceptable. Iran insisted Qatar should work out its differences directly with Tehran.