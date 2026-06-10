A political analyst suggests Iran is deliberately prolonging negotiatIons with the US, while Trump remains uncertain about the timeline for a deal. Meanwhile,in the UK,calls to curb immigration intensify following unrest in Belfast.

Brest, a political analyst, commented on C-SPAN that Iran might not be interested in a pact that Trump is currently willing to accept, suggesting that Iran is deliberately prolonging the conflict.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Nigel Farage has been leading calls to curb immigration following recent unrest in Belfast, including an attempted beheading. Brest explained that Iran is aware of Trump's domestic political concerns and may be trying to delay a pact until closer to the midterm elections, hoping that this would make Trump less likely to launch a military opEration against them.

Trump, however, has been vague about the timeline for a pact, stating that they were 'really close' yet that Iran is 'playing us for suckers'. he criticized previous administrations for being 'stupid' in their dealings with Iran





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