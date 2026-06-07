Iran Launches Missiles on Israel Amid Escalating Tensions; Southwest US Faces Prolonged Weather Alerts

Iran resumed missile attacks on Israel, breaking a ceasefire, while extensive weather warnings continue across Arizona and the Four Corners region.

From Monday 11:00 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) until Tuesday 9:00 PM MDT, weather alerts are issued for the Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas along Highway 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Highway 264, and Chinle Valley.

Additional alerts run from Sunday 8:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) for the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, and Coconino Plateau, extending into Yavapai County Mountains until Sunday 9:00 PM MDT. Some of the same regions, including Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, and the Northeast Plateaus, face another alert from Monday 10:00 AM MST until Tuesday 8:00 PM MST, along with Marble and Glen Canyons, various sections of the Little Colorado River Valley, the Mogollon Rims, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, and Kaibab Plateau.

These repeated and overlapping alerts highlight a prolonged hazardous weather scenario across extensive areas of Arizona and parts of the Four Corners region. In international news, Iran launched multiple missile attacks on Israel late Sunday night, sounding alarms across several parts of the country. Israel's military confirmed that its Air Force and Aerial Defense Array, commonly known as the Iron Dome, were actively locating and intercepting the threats.

This attack marks the first such bombardment by Tehran since a ceasefire involving Iran and the United States went into effect in early April. Sirens warned residents of incoming missiles, with the Israeli Defense Forces posting updates about detected projectiles and interception efforts. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage within Israel from the intercepted attacks.

Iran's state broadcaster confirmed the missile launches, quoting the nation's military as stating: "if Israel responds to Iranian attacks or does not stop its attacks on Lebanon, Iranian attacks will continue.

" This explicit warning ties the missile assault to Israel's recent military action in Beirut. Just days prior, Israel had conducted an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting a residential building. That strike resulted in two fatalities and injured 20 others, according to Lebanon's health ministry. Israel described its attack as retaliation for Iranian-backed Hezbollah firing at northern Israel.

The Beirut strike occurred despite a U.S.-requested stand-down and seemingly contravenes the spirit of a recently extended ceasefire with Lebanon, a deal mediated by the U.S. State Department that established new security zones intended to restrict Hezbollah militants. Hezbollah, which was not party to the negotiations, rejected the ceasefire agreement. The convergence of these events-regional weather emergencies and escalating geopolitical tensions-illustrates a complex landscape of natural and man-made crises.

The widespread weather alerts underscore persistent atmospheric instability affecting transportation, infrastructure, and public safety across the American Southwest. Meanwhile, the resumption of direct missile attacks between Iran and Israel threatens to unravel recent diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating the long-running conflict, particularly as it pertains to Lebanon and the activities of Hezbollah. The international community, especially the United States, now faces the challenge of preventing a broader regional war while managing its own domestic disaster responses





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Iran Israel Conflict Missile Attack Iron Dome Ceasefire Hezbollah Beirut Strike US Mediation Weather Warnings Arizona Four Corners

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