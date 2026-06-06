Iran Launches Missiles at Gulf Allies; U.S. Intercepts and Strikes Back

Iran fired ballistic missiles and drones at Bahrain and Kuwait, leading to U.S. interceptions and retaliatory strikes on Iranian radar sites amid rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

A significant escalation in tensions unfolded in the Gulf region as Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait on Saturday, prompting intercepts by U.S. forces and a strongly worded condemnation from Manama.

The attacks, which targeted the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait hosting U.S. troops and the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain, followed earlier U.S. actions that saw four Iranian drones shot down over the Strait of Hormuz and a raid on an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean. In response, the U.S. Central Command struck several Iranian coastal radar sites, including an island in the strategic strait, to degrade Iran's surveillance capabilities and defend maritime traffic.

Despite the flare-up risking a broader conflict, President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the situation was under control, hinting at a swift resolution that could lower energy costs. Meanwhile, separate but potentially connected fighting in Lebanon between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah added another layer of complexity, with Tehran demanding any truce include Lebanon.

The renewed hostilities in the Gulf have spooked global energy markets and raised alarms about the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for oil and gas shipments





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