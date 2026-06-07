Iran Launches Missiles and Drones at Gulf Allies Amidst U.S. Pressure and Fragile Ceasefire

Iran fired ballistic missiles and drones at Bahrain and Kuwait, which were intercepted, escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf. The attacks, retaliation for a U.S. strike on Iranian sites, threaten a fragile ceasefire as the Trump administration increases pressure on Tehran to accept a deal ending the war. Meanwhile, U.S. considers allowing Gulf allies to use frozen Iranian assets for war damages, and mediation efforts continue amidst broader regional conflicts.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated dramatically as Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait on Saturday, June 1, 2026. According to Bahrain i authorities, these projectiles were intercepted, prompting Manama to urge Tehran to cease attacks on its Gulf neighbors, which risk undermining a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

Iran claimed it targeted U.S. military assets in both countries, retaliation for a U.S. strike on Iranian facilities on Qeshm Island and near Sirik, which Tehran described as installations used for border protection and ensuring safe navigation in international waters. The Islamic Republic labeled the American attack a ceasefire violation. Later that day, U.S. Central Command reported that American forces shot down two Iranian attack drones over the Strait of Hormuz





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Iran United States Bahrain Kuwait Persian Gulf Missiles Drones Ceasefire Trump Nuclear Deal Sanctions Hormuz Strait Hezbollah Middle East Conflict

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