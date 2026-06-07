Iran Launches Direct Missile Attack on Israel Amid Escalating Regional Tensions Following Beirut Strike

Iran has launched a direct missile attack on Israel for the first time since an April ceasefire, activating Israeli air defenses. The assault follows an Israeli strike on Beirut's Hezbollah-controlled suburbs that sHattered a fragile U.S.-brokered truce with Lebanon, prompting Iranian threats of retaliation and warnings that U.S. assets could be targeted.

The Israel i Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Sunday that air defense systems were activated following the detection of missiles heading toward Israel from Iran . This incident marks the first direct Iran ian attack on Israel since a ceasefire was established in April. initial reports suggest that several missiles were launched,though it remains uncertain whether all were intercepted by Israel i forces.

This development occurs just days after Israel renewed a ceasefire with Lebanon and hours after Israeli missiles struck Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of Hezbollah, resulting in at least two fatalities and several injuries. Israel stated that the strike on Beirut was retaliation for Hezbollah rocket fire toward northern Israel earlier that day. iran had previously warned that any attack on Beirut would constitute an act of war.

Israel's strike on the Lebanese capital shattered a fragile, U.S.-backed ceasefire that had been reached only days earlier, crossing a threshold that Iranian officials had repeatedly cautioned could provoke a military response. Tehran has maintained that any truce with Israel must extend beyond its own borders to include Israeli operations in Lebanon.

A renewed ceasefire was announced on Wednesday following U.S.-mediated negotiations between Israel and the Lebanese goverment, which called for a cessation of hostilities and the establishment of security zones in southern Lebanon. However,Hezbollah was not included in the talks and promptly rejected key aspects of the agreement. Iranian-backed Hezbollah has insisted that any resolution to the conflict in Lebanon must be brokered through direct talks between the United States and Iran.

Iranian officials condemned the attack on Beirut, threatening a "painful" retaliation and warning that both Israeli and U.S. assets in the region could become targets if strikes on Lebanon persist. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's Parliament Speaker and a top negotiator, stated that Tehran would be "in direct confrontation with the enemy" following the attack. Ghalibaf alleged that Israel's strikes on Beirut were "greenlit" by the United States and accused both nations of lacking commitment to a ceasefire or peace negotiations.

He argued that they "neither committed to a ceasefire nor beleive in dialogue" and demonstrate through actions such as a naval blockade and violations of agreements regarding Lebanon that they "only understand the language of power.

" The missile launches threaten to unrAvel months of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war that began on February 28. Since then, the conflict has expanded across the region, drawing in Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups while repeatedly endangering ceasefire negotiations. Sundays exchange casts fresh doubt on any prospects for peace, with missiles once again flying between Iran and Israel, heightening fears that a broader regional war is being renewed





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