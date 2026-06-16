Iran have launched a scathing attack on their 'oppressive' and 'disastrous' treatment at the World Cup following their 2-2 draw with New Zealand. Striker Medhi Taremi suggested the US authorities are forcing them to fly back to their Tijuana base - against their wishes. The spoils were shared in all four of the matches on Monday, which has only happened once before on a calendar matchday in World Cup history.

Iran have launched a scathing attack on their 'oppressive' and 'disastrous' treatment at the World Cup following their 2-2 draw with New Zealand . Striker Medhi Taremi suggested the US authorities are forcing them to fly back to their Tijuana base - against their wishes.

The spoils were shared in all four of the matches on Monday, which has only happened once before on a calendar matchday in World Cup history. The other occasion was way back on June 15, 1958. Cape Verde produced the result of the World Cup so far by holding favourites Spain to a 0-0 draw.

The African minnows set the trend for a day of impressive underdog performances and it has been an inauspicious start for the European and South American nations. Usually the dominant forces on the global stage, they've averaged just 1.14 points per game compared to 1.47 from the rest of the world. Let's take a look at how the action unfolded. Cape Verde's Steven Moreira looks overjoyed at his side's remarkable result.

Spain were nowhere near their best, yet they still had 27 shots and racked up an xG of 2.29, but Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, a 40-year-old who currently plays for Chaves in the Portuguese second tier, was the hero. Such was Vozinha's sensational performance that he gained more than a million followers on Instagram during the game on an incredible night for his country, and he was left emotional at full-time.

Spain were left frustrated as they were held to a 0-0 draw by the World Cup debutants. Vozinha's sensational performance saw him gain a million more followers on Instagram. Belgium 1-1 Egypt (Group G) Egypt blew their chance to claim a maiden World Cup victory after surrendering a first-half lead against Belgium. Emam Ashour stunned the Red Devils with a magnificent strike from distance that nestled into the bottom corner.

However, after leading for 46 minutes, Egypt were undone when Mohamed Hany turned the ball into his own net while trying to deal with Romelu Lukaku, who was a nuisance when trying to get on the end of Thomas Meunier's cross, just seconds after coming off the bench. It was an even affair in Seattle, with both teams missing two big chances, yet Egypt will be frustrated as their wait for a World Cup win extends to eight matches.

Romelu Lukaku helped Belgium level, seconds after coming on, but they drew against Egypt. Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay (Group H) Saudi Arabia famously upset Argentina in their opening match at the 2022 World Cup and they almost caused another shock this time around, yet they were left clinging on in their 1-1 draw with Uruguay in Miami.

The Middle Eastern nation started well and Abdulelah Al Amri put them ahead just before half-time after reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box. Uruguay fought back in the second half and launched a relentless assault on their opponents' goal, with Maxi Araujo finally equalising in the 80th minute. Manuel Ugarte hit the post and Saudi keeper Mohammed Al-Owais made nine saves but the spoils were ultimately shared.

Saudi Arabian keeper Mohammed Al-Owais was in inspired form as his side drew with Uruguay. Iran 2-2 New Zealand (Group G) Donald Trump warned Iran not to play - for their 'own life and safety' - and the build-up to this opening game was marred by threats and mudslinging. Iran moved their base from Arizona to Mexico; nearly a dozen members of their delegation were denied visas and Iran officials sent FIFA a list of conditions before agreeing to play.

All while war raged back home. Finally, Iran's tournament began on Monday night and there was a mixed reception to the national anthem of boos, whistles and cheers at SoFi Stadium. Never before had a World Cup host nation been at war with one of the visitors. Iran entered the game against New Zealand as heavy favourites but fell behind twice to the lowest-ranked team of the tournament.

Winger Elijah Just twice put the All Whites in front before they were pegged back by goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi





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