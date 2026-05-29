Iran latest: Vance says it's unclear 'when or if' Trump will sign tentative agreement

U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement Thursday to extend the ceasefire in the 3-month-old war by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement Thursday to extend the ceasefire in the 3-month-old war by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

Even though a tentative agreement has been reached, no deal has been verified by Iran. Vice President JD Vance confirmed the tentative agreement but said on Thursday it was not clear if President Donald Trump would approve it. Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News that Washington had carried out multiple defensive strikes in the region near the Strait of Hormuz, an operation described as aimed at maintaining a ceasefire.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark tracked on Intercontinental Exchange Europe, climbed to about $96.20 per barrel, up roughly 1.27% following the announcement, according to data shared on CNBC. West Texas Intermediate futures also gained 1.16%, rising to $90.64 per barrel from around $89.60 earlier in the session, A cargo ship remains anchored on May 16, 2026 in the Strait of Hormuz near Larak Island, Iran.

The United States Central Command has denied the claim that a plane was shot down by Iranian forces. Iran's state TV claimed Iranian forces shot down a U.S. aircraft near Bushehr.

However in a social media post, CENTCOM said that it was false, no U.S. aircraft were shot down and that all air assets are accounted for. This story was written with information provided by the Associated Press, FOX News and previous reporting from LiveNOW from FOX. This story was reported from Orlando.





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