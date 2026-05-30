Iran latest: Nuclear issues remain unresolved as Trump weighs peace deal

The U.S. and Iran have been negotiating a framework for weeks to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but the talks haven't yet satisfied President Trump's 'redlines' to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions.

from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha CountyA framework to extend the ceasefire in Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz remained unresolved Friday, after President Trump ended a two-hour meeting without agreeing to a deal.

Iran’s main negotiator said Friday that it has"no trust in guarantees or words," only actions, underscoring lingering distrust. President Donald Trump ended a two-hour meeting in the White House Situation Room Friday without deciding whether to move forward with an Iran ceasefire deal, despite saying before that he wanted to make a "final determination.

", where a fifth of the world's oil traveled daily before the war, but the talks have not yet reached a deal that "satisfies redlines" and curbs Iran’s nuclear ambitions. "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran’s main negotiator said Friday that it has "no trust in guarantees or words," only actions, underscoring lingering distrust after the U.S. and Israel have twice attacked Iran over the past year while it was engaged in nuclear negotiations. President Donald Trump on Friday said that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz 'immediately.

' "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must ⁠be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," said Trump. LiveNOW's Christy Matino discusses the latest developments with the FDD's Edmund Fitton-Brown.

"No step will be taken before the other side acts," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X. "We do not gain concessions through talks, but through missiles. "On Thursday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance suggested negotiators were trying to strike general terms on Iran’s nuclear program, with the specifics to be hammered out in the ensuing talks. Iranian officials, however, were "focused on the end of war and are not discussing the details of the nuclear plan at this point.

"Iran also wants any deal to include a truce between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, where fighting has intensified despite a nominal ceasefire. And the Islamic Republic has been seeking the release of billions of dollars in frozen funds. Iran and U.S. negotiators agreed to plan for a 60-day ceasefire extension. President Donald Trump is considering the potential deal, according to officials.

The Islamic Republic has 972 pounds of uranium that is enriched up to 60% purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran has long maintained its nuclear program is peaceful and has not publicly committed to giving up the stockpile. It's believed to be buried under three nuclear sites that were badly damaged by U.S. strikes last year.

The proposed peace deal would bar Iran from imposing tolls on the Strait of Hormuz and also force Iran to remove all mines from the vital corridor for 30 days, sources told The Associated Press. The U.S. would gradually lift its blockade on Iranian ports and would also agree to relax sanctions, allowing Iran to sell more of its oil.

Iran and Oman, which lie on opposite sides of the strait, would manage it and "adopt mechanisms" for transit through it, "based on their own national interests and the interests of the international community.

" Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese village of Sultaniyeh on May 25, 2026. Despite a ceasefire that came into effect on April 17, Israel and Hezbollah have continued to exchange fire on a near-daily basis. (Photo by AFOn Wednesday, Trump had warned Oman — a U.S. ally — not to enter into any agreement with Iran to share control of the strait or the U.S. will "have to blow them up.

" The closure of the strait has caused the price of fuel and other goods to soar, with the effects felt far beyond the Middle East. Since the ceasefire began about seven weeks ago, the U.S. and Iran have traded strikes and accusations of ceasefire violations. But they have not returned to full-scale hostilities and have kept negotiating.





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