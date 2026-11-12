Iran Labels Argentine Military as Terrorists in Retaliation

Iran designates Argentine naval and air forces as terrorist entities. This move retaliates for Argentina's earlier classification of the IRGC's Quds Force following historical terror attacks.

The Iran ian Foreign Ministry officially designated the Argentine navy and air force as terrorist organizations on Wednesday. This decisive diplomatic action serves as a direct countermeasure to Argentina's decision to classify the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC) as a terrorist entity earlier in the year. The designation marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations regarding historical and current security accusations.

Retaliatory Measures and Diplomatic Fallout

Iranian officials issued a stern statement asserting that the Argentine government bears full responsibility for all negative consequences resulting from these retaliatory measures. The designation targets specific branches of the Argentine military, signaling a harsh diplomatic rebuke from Tehran. This move is a direct response to the classification of the IRGC, Iran's most powerful security apparatus, by the administration of President Javier Milei.

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Historical Context of the AMIA and Embassy Attacks

The root of this diplomatic crisis lies in the deadly terrorist attacks that occurred in Buenos Aires during the 1990s. The Argentine presidential decree issued by Milei in January explicitly linked the IRGC's Quds Force to the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy, which claimed 29 lives. It further connected the unit to the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center attack, an explosion that killed 85 people and injured 300 others, marking the bloodiest terrorist incident in Argentine history.

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Designations of Specific Iranian Officials

The Argentine decree specifically identified Quds Force commander Ahmad Vahidi as a suspect in the 1994 AMIA bombing. It also highlighted that Iran has failed to cooperate with an Interpol red notice issued in 2007. This same notice covers Mohsen Rezai, who currently serves as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. The decree noted that Iran has consistently ignored international calls for accountability regarding these events.

International Alignment and Geopolitical Stance

The Argentine government stated that its determination is to align the country with Western civilization while confronting entities it views as threats. This stance mirrors broader international efforts, such as the EU formally listing the IRGC in 2019 due to its role in the 1994 bombing. The US had previously designated the Quds Force as a terrorist organization in 2007, following a series of arson attacks in Britain linked to the same unit. These actions reflect a unified Western position against groups perceived as orchestrating global instability.