Iran Issues Seven Demands to US Before Nuclear Talks Begin

Iranian officials outline seven unconditional demands for the United States, including sanction lifts and military withdrawal, before restarting any nuclear diplomacy. The US must meet all conditions.

Senior Iran ian officials have formally transmitted a new " nuclear proposal" to the United States through diplomatic intermediaries located in Qatar. This latest development, confirmed by a senior regime source to Reuters on Thursday, signals a significant shift in Tehran's diplomatic posture. However, the offer is heavily conditional and presents a steep hurdle for Washington. The core stipulation requires the United States to unconditionally capitulate to seven specific demands before any further negotiations can proceed.

Seven Unconditional Demands Listed

Ali Bagherion, the Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, outlined the precise terms on Friday. He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not enter a new arena of diplomacy without immediate and extensive concessions. Bagheri emphasized that Tehran refuses to be satisfied with paper commitments and insists on witnessing practical American actions first. The seven conditions listed by the regime are as follows: an immediate halt to all American and Israeli military action in the Middle East, particularly Israel's operations against Hezbollah; the immediate and complete lifting of the U.S. naval blockade against Iran; the immediate lifting of all U.S. sanctions against Iran; the release of all Iranian financial assets frozen in overseas banks; the removal of most U.S. military forces from the Middle East; payment of war reparations to Iran; and concrete steps to ensure the U.S. can never launch military action against Iran again.

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Threats to Strait of Hormuz Navigation

These demands were reinforced by Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei, who issued a stark warning regarding regional stability. Rezaei declared that as long as the United States does not execute these seven conditions, Iran will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor engage in negotiations. This threat of closing a critical global shipping lane serves as leverage to pressure Washington into compliance. The hardline stance suggests that Iran is willing to risk significant economic disruption to the region to achieve its political objectives. By linking nuclear diplomacy directly to the freedom of navigation, Tehran aims to amplify the cost of inaction for the United States and its allies.

Conflicting Narratives on MOU Violations

Bagheri also sought to shift the blame for previous diplomatic failures onto the United States. He pushed the narrative that the U.S. disrupted the agreement reached in the June Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). According to Bagheri, Iran acted in good faith while the U.S. side of the MOU was not honored from June onwards. The official argument claims that the U.S. failed to provide absolutely no reciprocal obligations for Iran, thereby justifying Tehran's current refusal to negotiate. This perspective allows the regime to frame its hardline demands as a defensive response to American betrayal rather than aggressive posturing. Critics note that this ignores reports that Iran broke the agreement by violating its terms with impunity while expecting the U.S. to fulfill all promises.

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Internal Pressure and Nuclear Ambitions

Behind the diplomatic maneuvering, internal pressure within Iran is intensifying. Officials, including one identified as Abdollahi, reported a modified version of the demands to the press. This version requires five of the seven conditions to be met immediately and unconditionally. Additionally, Abdollahi insisted that the U.S. must recognize Iran's total sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. This includes accepting Iran's plans to extract fees from international shipping passing through the waterway. Such demands challenge established international maritime law and suggest a broader strategic goal of asserting dominance over regional trade routes.

Skepticism Regarding Nuclear Intentions

Despite the detailed list of political and military demands, concrete details regarding the nuclear proposal itself remain scarce. The Iranian official who spoke to Reuters declined to elaborate on the specifics of the nuclear framework Iran is willing to consider. Other officials have described the offer as "concrete proposals," yet they have refused to provide any substantive information. This lack of transparency has fueled skepticism among international observers. Some Iranian clerics are reportedly urging the regime to repudiate the fatwa against nuclear weapons issued by former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2003. This internal debate raises questions about whether the "nuclear proposal" is a genuine offer or a vague promise to maintain existing capabilities while continuing to develop large stockpiles of uranium to near-weapons-grade levels.