Iran-Israel exchange intensifies with missile barrages and cross-border strikes

Air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles after missile launches from Iran and Yemen, while Israel struck targets in Iran and reported attacks on a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr.

Air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles after missile launches from Iran and Yemen, while Israel struck targets in Iran and reported attacks on a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr.

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept missiles launched from Iran over central Israel on Monday, June 8 2026. / AP Sirens sounded on Monday in several cities in central and southern Israel following missile launches from Iran. In a statement, the Israeli army said it had detected missile fire from Iran and that air defence systems were working to intercept the incoming projectiles.

Sirens were also heard in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank due to the missile launches. The Israeli army had previously carried out an airstrike in the Dahiyeh district of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, despite a ceasefire, prompting Iranian officials to vow retaliation. Missiles launched from Iran in three waves overnight triggered sirens in several northern Israeli cities, with around 10 missiles reportedly fired toward Israel.

The Israeli army said it intercepted the missile after sirens sounded across the greater Tel Aviv area as well as parts of central and southern Israel. Trump urges Iran to finalise deal, tells Netanyahu 'not to strike' backIsrael launches air strikes across Iran as Middle East war explodes againAt least 11 killed, 15 injured in Israeli air strikes on Beirut, southern Lebanon despite ceasefire later reported that Israeli authorities decided to temporarily shut the country’s airspace following the incident.

The developments came amid heightened regional tensions after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel late on Sunday following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs. Israel later launched strikes on western and central Iran, with explosions reported in several Iranian cities including Tehran, Isfahan and Tabriz.

Meanwhile, Iranian media on Monday said Israel had struck a petrochemical company at Mahshahr in southwestern Iran, as the warring countries traded fire hours after US President Donald Trump called for restraint.

"The Zionist enemy has carried out an air attack on the Karoon Petrochemical Company in Mahshahr," local media posted on Telegram. Israel's military said it had struck several targets at a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran.

"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck several targets at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, in southwestern Iran," the military said. Trump urges Iran to finalise deal, tells Netanyahu 'not to strike' backIsrael launches air strikes across Iran as Middle East war explodes againAt least 11 killed, 15 injured in Israeli air strikes on Beirut, southern Lebanon despite ceasefirePope calls for an end to polarisation on Spain visitPentagon raises Israel espionage threat level to 'critical' status: reportsUS attacks 'Iranian radar sites' as Trump says Tehran left with 22% of its missilesTrump to meet top AI firms on possible government stake to address public concerns





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