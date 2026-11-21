16-year-old Sogand Sayyadi was murdered in Kermanshah, Iran, following a dispute over her marriage choices. This case highlights the urgent need for legal reform against honour killings in Iran.

The body of sixteen-year-old student Sogand Sayyadi was discovered in the courtyard of her residential building in Kermanshah, western Iran, on the morning of November 15. This tragic event marks a devastating conclusion to a sequence of events that began at Razvan Girls High School, where administrators had summoned her father, Kioumars Sayyadi, after learning she was in contact with a prospective suitor whom he strongly opposed. Just one day prior to the discovery of her body, Sogand had explicitly warned her high school that accompanying her father home would result in severe physical harm or even death at his hands.

According to the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, the confrontation escalated violently when Kioumars Sayyadi arrived at the school. In the presence of classmates and school staff, he severely beat his daughter, an assault that continued outside the school premises where he allegedly repeatedly slammed her head against a wall. The Hengaw Organisation states that Kioumars Sayyadi murdered his daughter in a so-called honour killing the following day, citing sources who claim he threw her from the fifth floor of their family home in Kermanshah.

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Following the discovery of Sogand Sayyadi's body, provincial chief prosecutor Hamidreza Karimi confirmed through the judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency that Kioumars Sayyadi was detained on suspicion of assault and murder. Additionally, the school principal was arrested on suspicion of negligence, marking a significant legal response to the institutional failure that preceded the tragedy. The education department offered a conflicting narrative, stating the father visited merely to collect academic records and arrange a transfer to Gilan-e Gharb, while the principal denies the summons was related to her choice of partner.

Sogand Sayyadi is not an isolated victim of gender-based violence in Iran, as statistics reveal a disturbing pattern of femicides linked to family honour. Iran International reported that at least eighty-four women and girls were killed between March 21 and October 13, with perpetrators known to the victims in seventy-five cases. Notably, eight underage girls in this period were killed by fathers, brothers, or other blood relatives, highlighting the pervasive nature of domestic violence within family structures.

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The Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights provided further data indicating that there were at least two hundred and seven femicides across Iran in 2025. Among these cases, thirty-one involved suspected so-called honour motives. The data also shows that at least thirteen women were killed after rejecting marriage proposals, ten were victims of child marriage killed by their husbands, and another ten were killed after seeking divorce. These figures underscore the systemic risks faced by Iranian women who attempt to exercise autonomy over their personal lives.

The legal framework in Iran has been widely criticized for offering leniency to perpetrators of honour crimes, a situation that has remained unresolved for over a decade. The Islamic Penal Code does not specifically criminalize honour crimes and includes provisions that exempt fathers and paternal grandfathers from qisas, or retaliatory execution, for killing their children under Article 301. Consequently, most honour killings are punishable by only three to ten years imprisonment, whereas non-honour-related killings carry a death penalty.

Estimates on the frequency of these crimes vary, with some sources suggesting at least four hundred and fifty honour killings occur annually, though actual figures are likely higher due to under-reporting and false records. This legislative gap was starkly illustrated in another recent case involving Nesa Alizadeh, a sixteen-year-old student from Kalvans village in Khoy County, West Azerbaijan Province. On October 29, Alizadeh was strangled by her father after he considered her desire to marry a partner of her own choosing a source of dishonour to the family.

Alizadeh had left her home days earlier due to family opposition but was forcibly dragged back, leading to her murder and an attempted hasty burial that was halted by suspicious police. After police transferred her body for forensic examination, which confirmed death by strangulation, her father confessed to the murder during questioning following a complaint filed by Alizadeh's mother. He remains in custody, yet the broader system continues to allow such violence to persist under the guise of family honour.

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These cases are occurring while renewed calls for legislation aimed at protecting Iranian women and girls from violence remain stalled in the parliament. Sogand Sayyadi's life was also marked by familial control, as she had been living with her father and stepmother following a separation several years prior. During that time, her father allegedly prevented her from maintaining any contact with her mother, further isolating her from potential support networks.

Her refusal to accept an arranged marriage and her attempt to choose her own path ultimately led to her death in Kermanshah. As the Iranian judiciary investigates the negligence of school officials and the murder committed by her father, the broader community faces the grim reality of a justice system that often fails to provide adequate protection or retribution for victims of honour-based violence. The true scale of femicide in Iran remains unknown because of the lack of comprehensive and transparent official statistics, leaving many families without justice.