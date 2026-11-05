Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi Holds Diplomatic Calls on Middle East Security and Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi engages in extensive diplomatic outreach with Turkish, Qatari, Omani, Saudi, Jordanian, and Russian counterparts to address Middle East tensions and maritime security.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has initiated a series of high-level diplomatic communications with regional and international counterparts to address escalating tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing maritime crisis. These engagements come as the region remains in a state of heightened alert following the conclusion of an eight-month conflict period, with a primary focus on de-escalation efforts and the restoration of free navigation in strategic waterways. The diplomatic push underscores Tehran's reliance on mediation channels to navigate its standoff with Washington.

Araghchi Coordination With Turkish And Qatari Officials

On Thursday, Araghchi spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the broader regional security situation. This conversation occurred while diplomatic negotiations between Tehran and Washington continued, with both nations seeking to manage the fallout from recent hostilities. In parallel developments within Ankara, Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler met with visiting Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two defense chiefs chaired interdelegation talks at the National Defence Ministry headquarters, highlighting Turkey's role in facilitating regional security dialogue.

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Strategic Dialogues On Maritime Safety And Peace

Araghchi held separate conversations with several key partners to promote stability in the Middle East. He spoke with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, where both officials emphasized the need to move beyond temporary de-escalation toward lasting agreements based on practical arrangements. They agreed that such measures must ensure the safety of maritime routes, formally end the state of war, and prevent renewed hostilities. These diplomatic efforts are critical as the Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, remains one of the world's most strategically important waterways for global oil and gas exports.

Broader Regional Engagement With Saudi Arabia And Jordan

Later on Thursday, Araghchi extended his diplomatic outreach to include Saudi Arabia and Jordan. He held a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, where discussions focused on recent regional developments and the latest diplomatic efforts aimed at establishing stability. The Iranian Foreign Ministry also confirmed that Araghchi spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. During this call, Araghchi offered condolences over the death of Safadi's mother, and the two ministers exchanged views on the evolving political landscape in the Middle East.

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Russian Mediation And Pakistani Diplomatic Support

In a significant move involving global powers, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, delivered a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow. The Kremlin confirmed the meeting, though the specific contents of the message were not disclosed. Concurrently, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held a separate phone call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The two ministers emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement to promote regional peace, signaling broad consensus among major regional actors.

Ongoing Blockade Tensions And Negotiation Stalls

The diplomatic flurry occurs amid escalating tensions over a US naval blockade and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran stated on Monday that it was still exchanging messages with the US through mediators, asserting that reopening the waterway depended on Washington ending the blockade. The conflict, which began on April 28, prompted Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US assets before a ceasefire was reached. Although Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation on June 18, its implementation has stalled over disagreements concerning security arrangements, leaving the region in a precarious diplomatic limbo.