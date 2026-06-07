Iran Fires Missiles at Bahrain and Kuwait; US Strikes Back in Gulf

Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait, prompting U.S. military retaliation against Iranian radar sites and raising tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait on Saturday, according to Bahrain 's government, escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf. The attack came a day after the U.S. military said it shot down Iran ian missiles and drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf Arab allies on Friday, while also striking some of the Islamic Republic's coastal surveillance radar sites in response.

This exchange of fire further frayed a shaky ceasefire with Tehran, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. The U.S. Central Command reported that American forces intercepted multiple projectiles aimed at strategic waterways and allied territories. The strikes targeted Iranian radar installations along the Gulf coast, marking a significant military response to what the Pentagon described as provocations. Iran has not officially commented on the U.S. strikes, but state media accused Washington of violating international law.

The incident underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire established earlier this year, which had reduced direct confrontations between the two nations. Regional analysts warn that the latest hostilities could destabilize the already volatile Middle East. Bahrain and Kuwait, both key U.S. allies in the region, condemned the attacks and called for restraint. The United Nations urged all parties to de-escalate and return to diplomatic channels.

Meanwhile, oil prices spiked briefly on news of the missile launches, reflecting market anxiety about potential disruptions to global energy supplies. The Gulf Cooperation Council scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss collective security measures. The timing of the Iranian strikes also coincides with ongoing nuclear negotiations between world powers and Iran. Diplomats expressed concern that military actions could derail talks aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program.

The U.S. reiterated its commitment to defending its partners while pursuing a diplomatic resolution. However, the back-and-forth attacks suggest that both sides remain entrenched in their positions, with little immediate prospect for a lasting peace. The situation remains fluid, with patrols and alerts heightened across the region





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Ballistic Missiles Bahrain Kuwait Persian Gulf Tensions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran says targeted US bases in Gulf, including 5th fleet headquarters in BahrainUS says Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain 'are false'.

Read more »

Escalation in the Gulf: Iran Launches Missiles at Gulf Allies as U.S. Intercepts and Strikes BackIran fired ballistic missiles at U.S. allies Kuwait and Bahrain, prompting interceptions by American forces and retaliatory U.S. airstrikes on Iranian radar sites, in a major escalation of hostilities that threatens a shaky ceasefire and global energy security.

Read more »

US strikes Iran radar sites after drones near Hormuz, missiles at Kuwait and BahrainCENTCOM said U.S. forces shot down four Iranian attack drones headed for the Strait of Hormuz and intercepted six of seven ballistic missiles launched toward Kuwait and Bahrain before striking Iranian coasta

Read more »

A new exchange of fire with Iran in the gulf tests the fragile ceasefireIran has fired ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait, according to Bahrain’s government.

Read more »