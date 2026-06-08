Iran fired ballistic missiles into northern Israel on Sunday night, the first time since a ceasefire was agreed in early April. Last week, Iran threatened to attack Israel directly if Israel struck Beirut. Earlier Sunday, Israel struck the Lebanese capital in response to Hezbollah fire that targeted northern Israel.

Iran fired ballistic missiles into northern Israel on Sunday night, the first time since a ceasefire was agreed in early April. Last week, Iran threatened to attack Israel directly if Israel struck Beirut.

Earlier Sunday, Israel struck the Lebanese capital in response to Hezbollah fire that targeted northern Israel. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports on this breaking news.

Earlier Sunday, Israel struck the Lebanese capital in response to Hezbollah fire that targeted northern Israel. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports on this breaking news. President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NBC’s"Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker. CNN’s Brian Stelter reports.

The Trump administration projected the US-Iran war would be over in weeks shortly after it began February 28, but it has now stretched to 100 days. Local authorities have estimated 1.2 million people packed into Madrid's city center to watch Pope Leo XIV lead Sunday Mass. CNN's Christopher Lamb reportswounding multiple Palestinians. In Huwara, an Israeli soldier joined Israeli settlers who infiltrated the town and wounded at least nine Palestinians.

Israeli soldiers also opened fire on a civilian vehicle in Hebron, killing a 7-month old baby. The Israeli military said the incidents are under review. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports. At least one person was killed and several wounded in Kochav Yair in central Israel, according to emergency responders.

Police said they were investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack after they"neutralized" the suspect. An Israeli security source said the suspect was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from Tayibe, an Arab town just north of Kochav Yair. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports. Sen.

Mark Warner called Bill Pulte, the new acting director of national intelligence, a"security risk" in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, saying his loyalty to President Donald Trump threatens election security. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen what he believes are the"sticking points" and the"main problem" of negotiating a peace deal with the United States. CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports.





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