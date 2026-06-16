Iran fight back to draw 2-2 with New Zealand at World Cup opener

Iran came back twice in the game, but neither team managed to score a winning goal until the final whistle.

Iran came back twice in the game, but neither team managed to score a winning goal until the final whistle. Iran will return to Los Angeles to face Belgium, while New Zealand take on Egypt in Vancouver in the next Group G matches on Sunday.

/ Reuters Iran twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their opening World Cup match after an end-to-end contest. New Zealand went ahead in the seventh minute when Elijah Just volleyed home from inside the box after being set up by Chris Wood. Iran deservedly levelled in the 32nd, Ramin Rezaeian stabbing the ball in from close range to send the largely Iran-supporting crowd at a packed Los Angeles stadium into raptures.

The outstanding Just, the 26-year-old Motherwell winger, restored New Zealand's lead in the 54th minute, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after another assist from Wood. Cabo Verde stun Spain with historic World Cup pointCabo Verde stun Spain with historic World Cup pointBut Iran hit back again 10 minutes later, Mohammad Mohebbi glancing a header in off the back post to equalise again.

Iran will return to Los Angeles to face Belgium, while New Zealand take on Egypt in Vancouver in the next Group G matches on Sunday. Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt earlier on Monday. Iran moved its training base during the tournament from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, and the team is flying into the US on the day before each game, before returning quickly to Mexico.

Cabo Verde stun Spain with historic World Cup pointCabo Verde stun Spain with historic World Cup pointPolice mistakenly shoot and kill an Australian child in PakistanPakistan says US-Iran Peace pact reached, Lebanon front included in ceasefire





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