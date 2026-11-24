Helia Fattahi, 19, was killed by her parents in Iran in a suspected honor killing. This incident marks the third high-profile femicide case in a week, fueling national outrage.

Nineteen-year-old Helia Fattahi was brutally murdered by her parents in the western Iran ian city of Sanandaj, an act rights groups describe as a so-called honor killing. The tragic incident occurred after Fattahi disclosed her two-month pregnancy to her family, prompting her parents, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi, to take lethal action against their daughter.

Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi filed a complaint at court on Saturday before returning home to confront their daughter. According to reports from the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, the couple forced Helia Fattahi to swallow approximately 30 anticonvulsant pills and subjected her to severe beatings. When they realized she remained alive, they suffocated her with a pillow. Emergency medical personnel who arrived at the family home were told by the parents that they had killed their daughter, and police arrested both Voria Fattahi and Leila Veisi later that day.

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Police Claim Family Disputes

While human rights organizations characterize the death as an honor killing, police cited the parents' statements that the motive was family disputes. Hengaw and another rights group, Hana, both described the murder as a so-called honor killing. Helia Fattahi was two months pregnant and had disclosed her pregnancy to her family last week. Sources added that both parents confessed to killing their daughter when emergency medical personnel arrived at the family home.

Fattahi's death is the third killing of a young woman or girl in Iran in a little over a week to have drawn nationwide attention. On November 18, Sadaf Haghbin was shot dead at her birthday party in Gilan province, in the north. Local media said a former boyfriend was the gunman, and the Khabaronline news site said the likely motive was the 23-year-old's refusal to marry him.

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On 15 November, the body of Sogand Sayyadi was discovered in the courtyard of her residential building in Kermanshah, western Iran. The 16-year-old student had explicitly warned her high school the day before that if she went home with her father, he would hurt her, or even kill her. Her death occurred a day after administrators at Razvan Girls' High School allegedly summoned her father upon learning that she had been in contact with a prospective suitor, whom he opposed. In front of classmates and school staff, Kioumars Sayyadi severely beat his daughter, Hengaw claimed.

He allegedly continued the assault outside the school, repeatedly slamming her head against a wall. Hengaw says Sayyadi's father murdered her in a so-called 'honour' killing the next day, citing sources who said he threw her from the fifth floor of the family's home. Sayyadi's father was also detained on suspicion of assault and murder, while her school principal was arrested on suspicion of negligence, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency reported, citing provincial chief prosecutor Hamidreza Karimi.

While sources told Hengaw the father was summoned to the school due to Sayyadi's choice of partner, the school principal denies this. Kermanshah's education department offered a different account of her departure from school, saying her father had visited to collect her academic records and arrange her transfer to Gilan-e Gharb, a town in western Iran. Sayyadi had been living with her father and stepmother following her parents' separation several years earlier. During that period, her father had allegedly prevented her from having any contact with her mother.

At least 84 women and girls were killed in Iran between March 21 and October 13, according to Iran International. In 75 cases, the perpetrators were known to the victims, and eight of the under-age girls were killed by fathers, brothers or other blood relatives. There were at least 207 femicides across Iran in 2025, including 31 involving suspected so-called 'honour' motives, according to Hengaw.

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Of these, at least 13 women were killed after rejecting marriage proposals, ten after seeking divorce, and ten were victims of child marriage, killed by their husbands. Nesa Alizadeh, a 16-year-old student from Kalvans village in Khoy County, West Azerbaijan Province, was allegedly strangled to death by her father. The killing followed a dispute over her choice of marriage partner. Her father considered her actions a source of 'dishonour' to the family, and strangled the 11th-grade student to death on October 29.

Sources familiar with the case told Hengaw that Nesa had left her family home several days before her death, after her family opposed her desire to marry someone she had chosen. She was subsequently forcibly dragged back home by her relatives. Sources close to the teenager said her father originally attempted to arrange a hasty burial.