Iran has deepened its use of South American ports and criminal networks to moVe oil and weapons, bypassing Western financial systems and intelligence gaps, according to recent investigations.

Iran has significantly expanded its shadow logistics network across South America, utilizing maritime routes and criminal organizations to circumvent Western sanctions and evade financial scrutiny. This strategic expansion relies on a deep-rooted infrastructure established decades ago, combining state-level shipping agreements with grassroots criminal recruitment.

The foundation of this evasion strategy dates back to a 2006 joint shipping and petrochemical pact between Tehran and Venezuela. This agreement was explicitly designed to move crude oil beyond the reach of Western financial clearinghouses, providing Iran with a corporate blueprint for creating shell companies.

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These shell management firms subsequently took root in Suriname's commercial registry, allowing Iran to obscure ownership and transaction details. The arrangement enabled Tehran to establish a persistent presence in the region without triggering immediate detection by international banking regulators or trade monitors.

By 2008, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval personnel were conducting port familiarization visits across Venezuela under the guise of commercial operations. These visits established operational fluency over Caribbean transit lanes that now underpins Tehran's broader sanctions-evasion apparatus.

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Parallel to this maritime strategy, Iranian proxies have opened a dangerous second front by exploiting South America's criminal underworld. Brazilian counterterrorism investigations, notably Operation Trapiche, revealed that Hezbollah has shifted toward contracting financially vulnerable Brazilian ex-convicts and paroled felons.

Hezbollah hires these nonideological recruits for cash, securing plausible deniability for surveillance and operational staging. The organization relies on historic relationships with the Primeiro Comando da Capital for illicit arms procurement and logistics services, effectively outsourcing risky operations to local criminal elements.

The PCC commands established trafficking corridors funneling contraband from Brazil's interior toward remote river ports and airstrips along the Atlantic seaboard. These routes provide a direct path for moving goods from inland production centers to coastal export points where they can be loaded onto vessels bound for international markets.

Guyana and Suriname sit directly astride these terminal corridors yet lack comprehensive coastal radar coverage and biometric interdiction capabilities. This security gap allows Tehran and its proxies to acquire an unmonitored conduit linking South American prison networks directly to regional transit points.

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The expanded use of these channels enables Iran to transport crude oil and weapons more safely while reducing exposure to Western monitoring systems. Illicit goods move unnoticed through sensitive transit hubs, threatening regional stability and complicating enforcement efforts by international watchdogs.

International authorities are urged to strengthen radar coverage and biometric inspection at Guyana and Suriname ports. Coordinated efforts with Brazilian law enforcement could disrupt the emerging supply lines, curtailing Hezbollah's use of former convicts and limiting the flow of Iranian goods to the region.