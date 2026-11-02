Iran reinforces the strategic Eagle 44 air force base with new taxiways and underground facilities, enhancing military power projection near Hormozgan prOvince and the Persian Gulf.

Iran is actively reinforcing its Eagle 44 underground air force base, a critical military installation situated in the Zagros foothills of Hormozgan province. This strategic expansion includes the construction of new western taxiways and the repair of runway obstacles, ensuring that the facility can maintain operational capabilities even under intense aerial attack. The base serves as a vital node in Tehran's regional defense strategy, positioned just 100 miles northwest of the Persian Gulf and nearby Larak Island.

New Taxiway Construction Mechanics

Iranian engineering teams have already completed the upper concrete layer of a new western taxiway section at the facility. They are now actively pushing a second segment across stabilized soil to further expand the ground access network. This redundant infrastructure is designed to ensure that aircraft can still reach the 2.5-mile runway if a primary access route is cratered by precision airstrikes. The goal is to create a resilient logistics chain that survives heavy bombardment.

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Recent field reports indicate that engineers have cleared significant runway obstacles and stripped debris from the pavement surfaces. Despite these improvements, impact craters still pockmark the ground near the western tunnel entrances, showing the intensity of previous strikes. Surface buildings in the vicinity remain in ruins, highlighting the severe damage sustained by the above-ground components of the complex. The focus of the current work is clearly on restoring subterranean mobility rather than rebuilding exposed structures.

Strategic Military Capabilities

The underground complex at Eagle 44 has been excavated since 2013, providing deep shelter for the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force. It currently houses F-4 Phantom jets, strike drones, and heavy munitions within its protected tunnels. This subterranean fortress allows Tehran to project lethal power directly over the Persian Gulf while keeping its most valuable assets safe from external detection and destruction. The facility was first unveiled in February 2023, marking a significant escalation in Iran's asymmetric defense posture.

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Situated deep in the Zagros foothills, the base represents a vital node in Tehran's regional strategy. Its location near Hormozgan province places it in close proximity to critical maritime chokepoints and strategic islands. By hardening these facilities against modern air superiority, Iran aims to deter potential aggression while maintaining a credible strike capability. The presence of both manned fighters and unmanned drones underscores the versatility of the force stationed there.

Regional Impact and Future Outlook

The ongoing reinforcement of Eagle 44 signals Iran's intent to withstand prolonged military pressure. While external powers like the United States may consider strikes on nearby targets such as Larak Island, the underground nature of Eagle 44 makes it nearly impervious to conventional bombing. Sanctions have failed to halt these military developments, as evidenced by the continued construction and repair work.

The completion of the western taxiway system ensures that the base remains functional even if primary roads are destroyed. This redundancy is crucial for maintaining air operations during a crisis. The facility's ability to shelter heavy munitions and advanced aircraft positions Iran as a formidable regional power. Future security debates will likely focus on the efficacy of precision strikes against such deeply buried infrastructure.