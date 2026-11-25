Milad Armoun, 27, and Navid Najaran, 34, face execution at dawn on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at Ghezel Hesar Prison after being sentenced by Judge Abolqasem Salavati in Tehran's Revolutionary Court, according to Iran Human Rights.

Iran is preparing to execute two anti-government protesters in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, according to Iran Human Rights and the Iran Human Rights News Group (IHRNGO).

Milad Armoun, 27, and Navid Najaran, 34, are being held at Ghezel Hesar Prison. Both men were transferred to solitary confinement ahead of their scheduled executions, a source told IHRNGO. The men were sentenced to death in May by Branch 15 of Tehran's Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Abolqasem Salavati, on charges of efsad-fil-arz, or corruption on earth, a capital offense under Iranian law.

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Judge Abolqasem Salavati and Political Sentences

Salavati has been widely criticized by human rights organizations for his handling of political cases and the harsh sentences imposed on government opponents. Armoun and Najaran were arrested during Iran's 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom uprising. Armoun was arrested in Tehran in November 2022. Najaran was detained the following month in Ahvaz.

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Both are defendants in the high-profile Ekbatan case, which stems from the killing of a member of Iran's Basij paramilitary force during nationwide anti-government demonstrations. The Ekbatan case centers on the death of Arman Aliverdi, a member of the Basij, a volunteer paramilitary force affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Aliverdi was injured during unrest in Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood in 2022 and died two days later. Iranian authorities accused several protesters of involvement in his death.

Despite being acquitted of the murder charge, Milad Armoun and Navid Najaran have been sentenced to death by hanging judge Abolqasem Salavati. The execution orders for these two political prisoners have been sent to their lawyers, to be carried out at dawn on Wednesday, Azar 4, according to a statement. Milad and Navid were held in Ward 33, which houses those accused of murder, before being transferred to solitary confinement in preparation for their executions today, a source told IHRNGO.

International Pressure to Stop Executions

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Iran Human Rights, condemned the sentences and called for immediate international intervention. Milad Armoun and Navid Najaran were sentenced to death following torture, forced confessions and grossly unfair trials, he said. Their executions would be an irreversible injustice and another example of the Islamic Republic's use of the death penalty as a tool of political repression. Strong international reactions may be the only way to save their lives, Amiry-Moghaddam said.

We urge the UN and all governments with diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic to intervene immediately to stop their executions. Iran Human Rights alleged that both men were tortured and subjected to ill-treatment to obtain self-incriminating confessions subsequently broadcast by Iranian state media. Defense attorneys also accused judicial authorities of barring lawyers from hearings, withholding case documents and obstructing appeals.

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Earlier death sentences tied to murder charges were overturned, and Najaran was acquitted of involvement in the killing in a separate proceeding. However, the Revolutionary Court subsequently imposed death sentences under Iran's national security laws. The death sentences of two other defendants, Mehdi Imani and Seyed Mohammad Mehdi Hosseini, were overturned, and their cases referred for retrial, according to human rights organizations.

Woman Life Freedom Movement and Crackdown

The Woman, Life, Freedom movement erupted in 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by morality police over allegations that she improperly wore her hijab. Demonstrations spread nationwide following her death in custody. The uprising prompted a sweeping crackdown by Iranian authorities. Iran has escalated executions of protesters amid ongoing unrest.

Fox News reports that 13 protesters have been killed since the conflict started, and human rights groups have documented a sharp rise in capital sentences against political detainees. The two executions set for Wednesday would bring further international condemnation on Tehran. Iran Human Rights and other organizations are urging governments with diplomatic ties to Iran to act before dawn on Wednesday, Azar 4, when the executions are scheduled to take place.

The organization says the men have exhausted domestic appeals and that only strong international pressure can save their lives.