Iranian court sentences Taraneh Rahimi to death for alleged moharebeh charges linked to January protests. UN rapporteur warns of rising political executions.

Iran has sentenced twenty-one-year-old Taraneh Rahimi to death by hanging following her arrest during the anti-government demonstrations that erupted in January. The decision marks a severe escalation in the state's response to dissent, as Rahimi becomes one of six women executed this year in connection with the unrest. Her twin sister, Romina Rahimi, received a twenty-five-year prison sentence for charges related to the same events in Isfahan.

Torture and Coerced Confession Details

Taraneh Rahimi was forced to sign a confession that her family describes as entirely baseless after enduring severe physical abuse from interrogators. According to her cousin, Masoud Nourmohammadi, the threats included violence against her sister, with guards allegedly stating they would rape Romina in front of Taraneh if she refused to cooperate. The physical toll on Taraneh has been devastating; she has been beaten so severely that she now struggles to walk, and an untreated head injury has caused an ear infection that affects her balance.

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When their mother, Marzieh Nourmohammadi, first visited Dowlatabad prison in Isfahan in May, the sisters were barely recognizable. Their faces were swollen and bruised, and patches of their hair had been pulled out. They could only be identified by their voices, highlighting the extent of the abuse inflicted during their detention. The sisters maintain that they gave their confessions under duress and have denied all charges against them.

Legal Charges and Political Context

The Iranian embassy in London has dismissed reports of increased death penalties for protesters as misleading. Officials in Tehran categorically reject allegations of torture and assert that the death penalty was not imposed solely for peaceful protest. The government claims that sentences in relation to the January events were delivered in cases involving intentional murder or Moharebeh, which is defined as taking up arms to threaten people's lives or property.

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A sentencing document cited by the BBC states that Taraneh Rahimi was convicted of Moharebeh for allegedly drawing a bladed weapon with intent to endanger lives. Romina Rahimi was sentenced to twenty-five years for aiding and abetting this crime. However, sources familiar with the case state there is no evidence Taraneh possessed a weapon. The UN human rights rapporteur for Iran, Mai Sato, notes that in the broader case involving ten individuals, there is no clarification of the specific acts attributed to each person.

Escalating Crackdown and International Response

The arrests occurred when masked men from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized the twins from their beds in the dead of night. This action was part of a wider crackdown that Amnesty International describes as politically motivated. The January protests were initially triggered by Iran's deepening economic crisis but quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The scale of the state's response has been unprecedented in the Islamic Republic's forty-seven-year history. HRANA, an organization tracking human rights violations, reports that more than seven thousand people were killed and over fifty thousand arrested in just over six weeks. While the government acknowledges more than three thousand deaths, the actual figures are likely higher. Taraneh Rahimi, who once aspired to run her own horse stable, now faces execution after a trial that her family and international observers condemn as unjust.

Consequences and Ongoing Investigations

The legal proceedings against the Rahimi sisters have drawn sharp criticism from human rights advocates. Their lawyers submitted a complaint alleging torture and sexual abuse during interrogation, yet the investigation is being overseen by an official the family accuses of committing torture. This conflict of interest has further fueled concerns about the integrity of the judicial process in Iran.

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Mai Sato highlights a horrifying surge in politically motivated executions, noting that women protesters are being sentenced to death in numbers not seen for decades. While the number of men executed is higher, the targeting of women represents a distinct and alarming trend. The family continues to fight for support, but the sisters have not been seen since their sentences were handed down, leaving them in isolation within the prison system.