Iran executes 3 men accused of links to US and Israel, protesting against regime
The executions are the latest in a series Iran has carried out in recent months over protests in January.
over the January protests, including of people accused of links to Israel and the US. Hassan Dioband, Hamid Kazemi and Reza Zanganeh were accused of using firearms, grenades and Molotov cocktails, setting fire to public facilities and damaging an electricity substation in the city of Karaj, causing power outages in some areas, according to the judiciary.
Iran has targeted people accused of links to Israel and the US and taking part in anti-government protests. The judiciary said Dioband was arrested on January 11 after investigations identified him as a suspect in attacks on public property and incitement to violence. The three were sentenced to death and ordered to have their assets confiscated. Their executions were carried out after the Supreme Court upheld their sentences, while the other defendants received prison terms of 5 to 10 years.
Iran has targeted people accused of links to Israel and the US and taking part in anti-government protests. Anti-government protesters burn rubbish and tires in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2026.
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