Iran executes 3 men accused of links to US and Israel, protesting against regime

The ​executions are the latest in a ​series Iran has carried out in recent ⁠months over protests in January.

over the January protests, including of ​people accused of links to Israel and the ​US. Hassan Dioband, Hamid Kazemi and Reza Zanganeh were accused of using firearms, grenades and Molotov cocktails, setting fire ​to public facilities and damaging an electricity ​substation in the city of Karaj, causing power outages in ‌some ⁠areas, according to the judiciary.

Iran has targeted people accused of links to Israel and the US and taking part in anti-government protests. The judiciary said Dioband was arrested on January 11 after investigations identified him as a suspect in attacks on ​public property ​and incitement ⁠to violence. The three were ​sentenced ⁠to death and ordered to have their assets confiscated. Their executions were carried out after the ⁠Supreme ​Court upheld their sentences, while ​the other defendants received prison terms of 5 to 10 ​years.

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Iran has targeted people accused of links to Israel and the US and taking part in anti-government protests. Anti-government protesters burn rubbish and tires in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2026.