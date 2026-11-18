Iran launches drones against Bahrain and Kuwait following US midterm results. Conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz persist with significant oil infrastructure damage despite US blockade claims.

Iran ian forces have intensified military operations against key United States allies in the Persian Gulf region following recent political developments in Washington. The Islamic Republic targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain three times with drones over the past week and attacked a military base in Kuwait on Wednesday. These strikes occur despite President Donald Trump recently declaring the conflict with Iran resolved during remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.

Resurgence of Drone Attacks in the Persian Gulf

The renewed hostilities contradict the narrative of de-escalation suggested by the White House. The conflict initiated by President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains unresolved with critical issues including control of the Strait of Hormuz and the fate of Iran's nuclear program still pending. Tehran has perceived a waning of American political will following the Republican losses in the congressional midterms, which has directly contributed to this emboldened military posture. This escalation marks the first major Iranian strikes on Gulf states in several months, occurring alongside continued aggression from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia.

Also read Iran widens Gulf attacks, targeting US air base in Kuwait and sites in Bahrain

Strategic Calculations of Iranian Leadership

Iranian officials are leveraging the US domestic political landscape to strengthen their negotiating position. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, issued a stern warning on Sunday that the current status quo of international economic pressure is unsustainable. He stated that while Iran remains open to negotiations if the United States accepts its demands, the Iranian military will determine the battlefield geography if Washington makes further errors. Experts suggest that both nations are currently trapped in a dynamic where neither side wishes to appear weak, leading to a stalemate where concessions are unlikely from either side.

Uncontested Control of Vital Oil Waterways

The security situation in the Strait of Hormuz has deteriorated significantly despite US claims of success. Verified video footage confirms that tankers are being set on fire and emitting heavy smoke amidst daily attacks throughout the month. In one incident on November 8, a massive red Navig8 tanker was seen burning near the coast of Oman while another vessel attempted to extinguish the flames. Satellite imagery from the European Space Agency revealed that the resulting smoke plume was large enough to reach the shoreline. Oil spills from these damaged vessels have already impacted the coastal areas of the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

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Escalating Maritime Violence and Economic Fallout

Violence at sea has reached alarming levels with sixteen attacks recorded on ships in the Strait of Hormuz during the first sixteen days of November alone. This follows a record high of thirty-seven attacks in October. Iranian state media reported that at least eight ships struck mines in restricted waters last week. The White House maintains that Iran is a failed country and that the US holds a strong position through naval blockades, yet market realities tell a different story. Gregory Brew, an energy analyst with Eurasia Group, notes that while oil prices have dropped from record highs, they remain dramatically elevated compared to pre-war levels and total traffic is a fraction of normal volume.

Expert Analysis of Regional Instability

Analysts argue that the current trajectory benefits Tehran rather than the United States. Alex Vatanka, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, stated that the Iranian regime is surviving and will likely reconstitute its nuclear program. He emphasized that Iran views the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic jewel to hold Gulf states hostage for years. Abdulla Banndar Al-Etaibi, an assistant professor at Qatar University, highlighted the unpredictability of the situation. He warned that both sides are scared of being seen as weak, making the future of the conflict highly volatile and dangerous for regional stability.