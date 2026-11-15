Iran Drone Attack Targets US Radar System in Bahrain

Iranian Revolutionary Guards confirm drone strikes on US radar in Bahrain. Bahrain intercepts attacks while Central Command reports no damage, escalating Gulf tensions.

Iran launched a coordinated drone assault against American military installations in Bahrain overnight, specifically targeting an air defense radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base. The Islamic Republic's Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the operation, stating that six drones from the IRGC Aerospace Force were deployed to strike the facility in the early hours of the morning. This event marks the second attack on the Gulf nation within a three-day period, significantly escalating tensions in a region already volatile due to ongoing regional conflicts.

Attack Details and Interception Success

The strikes occurred in two distinct waves, with the initial explosions reported at approximately 4.00am local time, which corresponds to 0100 GMT. A second series of blasts took place around 6.30am local time, or 0330 GMT. Despite the Iranian assertion that the radar system was targeted, authorities in Bahrain successfully intercepted the incoming drones. The Gulf nation confirmed that these defensive measures prevented the projectiles from reaching their intended military objectives, thereby neutralizing the immediate threat to the base infrastructure.

Also read USAF Confirms Drone Threat at UK Bases Amid Iran Tensions

IRGC Claims and Strategic Justifications

In a statement disseminated via Telegram and reported by state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the Revolutionary Guard Corps framed the attack as a direct retaliation for what it described as American mischief in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC explicitly linked the military action to broader regional hostilities, declaring that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to commercial shipping. They warned that any further aggression by the American military would be met with an even harsher and more forceful response, underscoring the escalated nature of the confrontation.

US Central Command and Regional Impact

The United States military's Central Command, which oversees American operations in the region, reported that the latest attack resulted in no casualties and no damage to US assets. This stands in contrast to previous incidents, including a February missile strike on the main headquarters of the US Navy in Bahrain that caused visible smoke and damage. CENTCOM noted that it had previously assisted Gulf nations in exporting 1.5 billion barrels of oil since the summer via the Hormuz route, highlighting the critical importance of keeping these energy trade lanes secure amid the hostilities.

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Bahrain Civil Alerts and Public Safety Measures

The nighttime attacks triggered sirens and caused blasts to be heard across Bahrain, prompting immediate public safety responses from local authorities. The interior ministry issued alerts on social media platform X, urging residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe locations. These instructions were issued to protect public safety while investigations into the threat source were underway. Authorities emphasized that residents should follow news through official channels, a precaution taken despite the subsequent confirmation of the attack's source.

Broader Geopolitical Context and Recent Events

This drone assault occurs against a backdrop of intensified warfare that began when the United States and Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran on February 28. During the ensuing eight months of conflict, Iran has restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and struck various infrastructure targets, including airports, seaports, and energy facilities. The attacks on Bahrain follow a warning from Mossad to Donald Trump regarding plots to assassinate him with explosive drones, adding a layer of high-stakes political tension to the ongoing military engagements in the Gulf region.