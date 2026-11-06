Iran Distributes 180,000 Iodine Tablets in Bushehr Amid Trump Nuclear Threats

Iranian health authorities distribute 180,000 iodine tablets to Bushehr residents to protect thyroid glands from radioactive iodine absorption following rising US-Iran military tensions.

Iran ian health authorities have completed the distribution of 180,000 potassium iodide tablets to residents of Bushehr as part of an emergency preparedness strategy launched prior to the June 2025 military conflict. This targeted public health campaign aims to shield the local population from potential radioactive iodine absorption in the event of a nuclear or radiological incident at the nearby power facility.

The deputy head of Bushehr University of Medical Sciences confirmed that crisis management authorities authorized this specific quantity of medical supplies. The distribution strategy initially prioritized residential areas immediately surrounding the nuclear power plant before expanding to cover the entire municipal area of Bushehr. These medical supplies remain available to citizens at comprehensive health centres throughout the city for ongoing access.

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The pharmaceutical intervention functions by saturating the thyroid gland with stable iodine, thereby blocking the organ's ability to absorb dangerous radioactive isotopes released during a radiological emergency. Official guidelines specify that these tablets must be taken within a narrow window of exposure, ranging from twenty-four hours before an incident to four hours after.

Dosage protocols are strictly age-dependent to ensure safety and efficacy. Infants under one month receive one-eighth of a tablet, children aged one month to three years take one-quarter, individuals aged three to twelve receive half a tablet, and persons over twelve are prescribed a full tablet.

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This health initiative unfolds against a backdrop of intensified military rhetoric between Iran and the United States following the offensive launched by Washington and Israel on February 28. US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning on November 1 stating that Washington could strike Iran's remaining suspected nuclear facilities within ten minutes.

Trump specifically identified Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear site, as a potential target during his address. Prior to this escalation, Trump had ruled out the use of nuclear weapons against Iran on October 16, though he maintained the possibility of further conventional strikes against suspected nuclear infrastructure.

Bushehr hosts the only operational nuclear power plant in Iran, making radiological emergency preparedness a critical priority for local authorities and national health officials. It is imperative for the public to understand that these iodine tablets provide protection exclusively against radioactive iodine.

These tablets do not shield individuals from other radioactive substances or external radiation exposure. The deployment of these medical countermeasures reflects the heightened anxiety regarding potential strikes on Iran's critical energy infrastructure in the current volatile geopolitical climate.