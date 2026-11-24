Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi rejects Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz's allegations of Tehran's chemical weapons program, calling them false propaganda linked to Israel.

Iran ian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has firmly rejected accusations made by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz regarding Tehran's pursuit of chemical warfare capabilities. Araghchi characterized these claims as baseless rhetoric, explicitly likening the narrative to the type of propaganda used prior to the Iraq War while suggesting direct involvement from Israeli intelligence sources. This sharp diplomatic rebuttal comes in response to Katz's public statement asserting that Iran is actively developing such weapons. The Israeli minister claimed that while Tehran has not yet achieved the specific capability to strike Israel with these agents, the development process is ongoing and requires immediate international attention and potential military intervention.

Allegations Against Tehran's Weapons Program

Israel Katz articulated his position in a statement released by his Likud party on Telegram, citing United States intelligence assessments as the basis for his assertions. He stated that Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons but has not yet reached the capability to attack Israel with them. This declaration serves as a precursor to broader security discussions within the Israeli government regarding potential preemptive actions. Katz suggested that if Israeli authorities recognize an intent by Iranian forces to attack Israel, they could order the army to strike earlier to thwart the perceived threat before it materializes.

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Rejection of Intelligence Reports

Araghchi responded directly to the allegations by dismissing the entire narrative as fabricated. He described the claims as "Iraq War-style propaganda" with "Israeli fingerprints all over it." This strong language indicates a deep skepticism regarding the motives behind the leaked intelligence reports. The Foreign Minister's office framed the story not as a legitimate security warning, but as a political tool designed to manipulate public opinion and justify aggressive military posturing by Israeli leadership. The rebuttal aims to delegitimize the source of the intelligence in the eyes of the international community.

Political Context in Israel

The timing of these statements coincides with significant political developments within Israel following its recent general election. Neither caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main opponent, Gadi Eisenkot, obtained a clear majority in the vote. Eisenkot has since been tasked by President Isaac Herzog with attempting to form a new government. During this transitional period, Netanyahu has reportedly emphasized the severity of the threat from Tehran to argue for the necessity of a unity government that includes his Likud party. He has also reportedly urged US President Donald Trump to resume military operations against Iran.

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Eisenkot's Assessment of Immediate Threats

In contrast to the hawkish stance often displayed by Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot offered a more measured assessment during a press briefing at Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on Monday. He acknowledged that the Iranian threat remains the most serious challenge to the State of Israel's security. However, Eisenkot clarified that he does not currently see a direct and immediate threat that would require military action before a new government is formed. This distinction is crucial for understanding the current strategic hesitation within Israeli defense circles regarding immediate strikes on Iranian soil.

Broader Geopolitical Tensions

These developments occur against a backdrop of heightened regional instability and recent conflicts. The report also referenced anonymous sources claiming that Iran had plans to target senior Trump administration officials using a so-called dirty bomb in Washington. These sources characterized the plans as an effort to create options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack. Meanwhile, Israel held a general election last month, and the political deadlock continues to influence how national security threats are communicated to the public and allied nations. The dispute between Araghchi and Katz highlights the deepening rift in diplomatic relations and the competing narratives shaping the Middle East's security landscape. Netanyahu's assertion that Trump was the one who considered attacking before the elections further complicates the diplomatic channels available to de-escalate tensions.