Iran and Kuwait hold talks after an incident in Kuwait kills two Italian technicians. Tehran denies involvement while Rome demands accountability for the fatal drone strike on the surveillance station.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has formally assured Kuwait that Tehran did not conduct the attacks on Kuwaiti territory that resulted in the deaths of two Italian nationals. During a telephone conversation held on Thursday with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Araghchi offered Tehran's willingness to participate in a joint investigation to examine the precise circumstances, causes, and contributing factors of the incident.

Senior Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi categorically rejected allegations from the Kuwaiti military that Iranian forces had targeted a vital facility within Kuwait. Shekarchi stated that the Iranian military had not conducted any military or offensive operations in the region. He pointed to a history of hostile actions by Israel and US forces, accusing them of involvement in false-flag operations and regional adventurism that could serve as a pretext for increased insecurity.

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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate that the two Rheinmetall Italia technicians were working at an air-defence surveillance station in Kuwait when it was targeted by Iranian drones. Tajani stated that following a powerful explosion, both compatriots died of their injuries. He expressed his deepest sympathy and solidarity to the families of the victims during this time of profound grief.

Tajani revealed additional details regarding the casualties, noting that two other people were injured in the blast. These included a Pakistani national and a captain in the Kuwaiti army. This information adds a new layer of complexity to the incident, indicating that the attack affected personnel from multiple nationalities beyond the Italian victims.

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Kuwait's defence ministry confirmed that the two Italian technicians had died after initially reporting that four people were wounded by falling debris. The ministry said the country's military detected and dealt with several drones within Kuwaiti airspace. Officials added that the attack caused material damage to the targeted site, which they described as a vital facility.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X that security in the Gulf is a matter of security for all. She stated that the events are a reminder that pressure must be stepped up on Iran to end unacceptable attacks against its neighbours and partners in the Gulf region. Her statement reflects growing international concern over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The dispute highlights the fragility of regional stability as allegations fly between Gulf states and Tehran. Kuwait maintains that its air defences successfully intercepted multiple drones, yet the resulting debris caused significant harm to personnel on the ground. The identity of the targeted facility remains a point of contention, with Kuwait describing it as vital to its national infrastructure.

Rome has been vocal in its condemnation of the attack, linking the tragedy directly to Iranian actions despite Tehran's denials. The deaths of the Rheinmetall Italia employees have drawn attention to the risks faced by foreign contractors operating in conflict-prone zones. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the collateral damage inherent in regional military tensions.

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Diplomatic channels remain open as Kuwait and Iran seek to de-escalate the situation through dialogue. The offer for a joint investigation suggests a desire to clarify the facts without further exacerbating diplomatic rifts. However, the conflicting narratives between Tehran and Kuwaiti officials continue to cloud the immediate aftermath of the event.

International observers are closely monitoring the situation as the EU calls for heightened pressure on Iran. The incident underscores the interconnected nature of Gulf security, where actions in one airspace can have repercussions across borders. The injury to a Pakistani national also highlights the diverse international presence in the region and its vulnerability.