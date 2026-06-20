Iran demands permission for ships to use Strait of Hormuz

Iran has announced that ships must seek permission to use the Strait of Hormuz and has raised the prospect of future charges, which could lead to higher household bills.

Iran has announced that ships must seek permission to use the Strait of Hormuz and has raised the prospect of future charges, which could lead to higher household bills.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a government agency set up by Tehran during the earlier ceasefire, said vessels would be required to submit requests to pass through the strategic passage at least 48 hours in advance. It also said admin tariffs, including for related Iranian insurances, would be waived during the 60-day negotiation period provided for by the interim peace deal to reach a lasting agreement, leaving the way open for fees being levied at a later date.

The move came after Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the US and Tehran, ending Iran's stranglehold on the sea route. The blockage of the Strait, which had been a key talking point in negotiations, caused disruption to global oil and gas supplies as 20 per cent of the world's supply travelled through the passage.

It also drove up fuel and food prices, with Sir Keir Starmer previously highlighting the untold economic damage caused by the effective closure of the waterway. However, the interim deal to end the nearly four-month war between the US and Iran only secures safe, toll-free passage of the strait for 60 days, pending the outcome of a final settlement on Tehran's disputed nuclear plans.

The accord leaves it to Iran and Oman, in conjunction with other Gulf states, to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz. However, it states this must be in line with the applicable international law, which upholds freedom of navigation. Iran's latest move comes despite Mr Trump's previous deal with Tehran and G7 leaders insisting that there should be a right of transit passage without restrictions or tolls.

The PGSA continues to demand that vessels apply for permission to transit due to the presence of mine-affected areas and the necessity of ensuring safe passage and preventing collisions. The body said to avoid delays at the entrance or exit of the Strait of Hormuz, it is essential that passing requests, complete with all required information, are submitted at least 48 hours before arriving at the strait area.

During the 60-day period, tariffs for security, safety, and environmental services, as well as related Iranian insurances, will not be collected from shipowners and will be borne by the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Mr Trump hit out at the latest hold-up on his Truth Social platform, saying Tehran would get no money, not ten cents. The war has diminished Iran. We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did.

They are finished. We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance restated the country's position at the White House on Thursday, maintaining that international waterways should be free of tolls. The final negotiations can set the terms of what comes afterwards. I keep coming back to this fundamental structural point of this negotiation, which is that we have all the cards. He also said the Strait should never be used as a chokepoint for the global economy ever again.

Read More Donald Trump insists Israel would have been eviscerated without US support Elsewhere, the Prime Minister and his peers welcomed Mr Trump's breakthrough agreement with Iran at a summit in France this week. The G7 group also underlined the need for a robust and comprehensive follow-up accord that can bring peace and security for all in the region.

They issued a joint statement, saying we reaffirm that the right of transit passage without restrictions or tolls is the bedrock of international trade. It backed the UK-French-led effort to enable shipping to pass safely through the strait once hostilities with Iran end, by reassuring commercial operators and verifying the removal of all mines. While Sir Keir has said the UK will play its full part in the defensive mission, he has not yet said when support could arrive.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said we congratulate the United States, the Iranian government and all those involved, including Pakistan, Qatar and all other mediators, on this diplomatic breakthrough. The agreement is a real chance to de-escalate tensions, restore stability, and crucially to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Our position has been consistent and will not change





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