Iran Demands $24 Billion in Frozen Assets to Break Diplomatic Deadlock, Warns of Wider War

An exclusive interview with a top Iranian military adviser reveals that peace talks with the US are stalled over $24 billion in frozen assets, with Iran framing the release as a trust test for President Trump. Simultaneously, Iran launched missiles toward the Gulf, the US struck Iranian radar sites, and tensions flare in Lebanon as Hezbollah clashes with Israel.

A top Iran ian official stated that peace talks with the United States are at a deadlock over the issue of $24 billion in frozen Iran ian assets, warning of the potential for a wider war.

According to the official, Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, the ball is in President Donald Trump's court to break the stalemate. Iran is demanding the release of $12 billion in frozen funds upon the signing of an interim agreement and another $12 billion at a later stage. US officials are concerned that unfreezing these funds would reduce leverage over the Iranian regime.

Rezaei framed the demand as a trust-building measure, calling it a test that America must pass for future relations. In related military developments, the US military intercepted a wave of ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf region. US Central Command reported that six missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target, with no harm to US personnel.

The US also struck Iranian surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further maritime attacks. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had claimed responsibility for the launches, but US officials denied Iranian claims of damaging the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. The regional tensions extend to Lebanon, where fighting between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah has intensified despite a ceasefire agreed upon by the Israeli and Lebanese governments.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, in an exclusive CNN interview, said that Tehran is using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its conflict with the US and Israel, and expressed his commitment to doing "whatever it takes" to save his country from war. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pushed back, stating that if Lebanon were a bargaining chip, a deal would have been reached long ago, and urged Aoun to "Save Lebanon from your real foe," referencing Israel.

The clash of statements highlights the complex proxy dynamics and the humanitarian toll, with Lebanese state media reporting deaths in the southern part of the country. Separately, siren activations were reported in Kuwait and Bahrain amid reports of potential threats near the Strait of Hormuz, possibly linked to the repositioning of US naval vessels.

In the United States, a US official mentioned that work continues toward nuclear negotiations with Iran at a national laboratory in Tennessee, where experts have a history of removing highly enriched uranium. The overall situation reflects a multifaceted confrontation involving diplomatic deadlock, military brinkmanship, and proxy warfare, with the frozen assets issue at the center of the diplomatic standoff





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Iran United States Frozen Assets Diplomacy Strait Of Hormuz Hezbollah Lebanon Israel Military Strikes Nuclear Negotiations Trump Administration Middle East Conflict

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