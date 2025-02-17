Iran Cracks Down on Christians, Re-arrests Two Men

Iran has intensified its crackdown on Christians, re-arresting two men who were previously imprisoned for their involvement in house churches. The arrests have sparked condemnation from international human rights organizations and calls for action from Iranian-Americans and dissidents.

Iran has reportedly launched a new crackdown against Iran ian Christians this month following the re-arrest of two men. According to a Feb. 10 report on the website of the U.K.-based NGO Article18, which seeks to protect religious freedom in Iran , 'Two Christians in their 60s who were released after a combined six years in prison on charges related to their leadership of house-churches have been re-arrested.

' Iranian regime intelligence agents re-arrested the two Christians, Nasser Navard Gol-Tapeh and Joseph Shahbazian, and incarcerated both men in Tehran’s brutal Evin Prison. Gol-Tapeh is reportedly on a hunger strike over 'unlawful re-arrest,' noted Article 18, which advocates on behalf of persecuted Iranian Christians. Article18 said a 'number of other Tehran Christians were also arrested at the same time and remain in custody.' Iranian-Americans and Iranian dissidents are urging the Trump administration to shine a spotlight on the ubiquitous Iranian regime human rights violations while imposing punitive measures on the clerical state in Tehran. Alireza Nader, an Iran expert, told Fox News Digital, 'Christians in Iran are relentlessly persecuted by the Islamist regime. The Trump administration should highlight their plight publicly while putting maximum economic and diplomatic pressure on the regime.' Wahied Wahdat-Hagh, a German-Iranian political scientist, who is a leading expert on religious minorities in Iran, told Fox News Digital, according to the Christian advocacy organization OpenDoors 2025 annual report, 'Christian discrimination in Iran remains extremely severe, scoring 86 out of 100 points and ranking 9th among the worst countries for Christian persecution.' He added, 'The government views Christian converts as a threat to national security, believing they are influenced by Western nations to undermine Islam and the regime. As a result, Christian converts face severe religious freedom violations, including arrests long prison sentences.'Wahdat-Hagh continued, 'Those who leave Islam to follow Christianity are the most vulnerable. They are denied legal recognition and are frequently targeted by security forces.' One Iranian Christian who fled Iran to Germany to practice her faith free from persecution is Sheina Vojoudi. She told Fox News Digital, 'As the belief in Islam keeps going down in Iran, the important growth of Christianity has deeply alarmed the Islamic Republic, a theocratic dictatorship. Iran has seen an outstanding rise in the number of Christian converts, despite the decidedly oppressive environment. International human rights groups often consider Christian converts to be political prisoners of conscience, meaning that even after arrest and release, they remain in constant danger of re-arrest and severe punishment.' The dire situation of Iranian Christians prompted the U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Mai Sato, to sound the alarm bells in a video presentation organized by Article 18. 'The situation of Christians in the Islamic Republic of Iran is a matter of serious concern that demands our continued attention,' she said. The most recent U.S. State Department report on religious freedom in Iran (2023) states, 'The government continued to regulate Christian religious practices. Christian worship in Farsi was forbidden and official reports and state-run media continued to characterize private Christian churches in homes as ‘illegal networks’ and ‘Zionist propaganda institutions.'’ The number of Christians in Iran is difficult to pinpoint because of the widespread repression of the faith. According to the State Department report, the Iranian regime’s Statistical Center claims there are 117,700 Christians of recognized denominations as of the 2016 census. Boston University’s 2020 World Religion Database notes there are roughly 579,000 Christians in Iran, while Article 18 estimates there are 500,000 to 800,000. Open Doors reports the number at 1.24 million. The Trump administration re-imposed, in early February, its maximum economic pressure campaign on Iran’s regime to reverse Tehran’s drive to build a nuclear weapon and stop its spread of Islamist terrorism. Vojoudi, an associate fellow at the U.S.-based Gold Institute for International Strategy, told Fox News Digital, 'Now is the time for European nations and the United States to take meaningful action, not only by holding the Islamic Republic accountable for its support of terrorism and extremist groups, but also by prosecuting it on the international stage for violating one of the most fundamental human rights: the freedom of religion.





