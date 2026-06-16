Iran Complains of 'Oppressive' Treatment at World Cup, Claims They Are Being Forced to Leave US Immediately After Opener

Iran's national team has issued a strong complaint about their treatment during the World Cup, describing it as 'oppressive' and 'disastrous.' Following their 2-2 draw with New Zealand in Los Angeles, players and coaching staff claimed U.S. authorities are forcing them to fly back to their Tijuana base against their wishes, disrupting their preparation. Striker Mehdi Taremi pleaded for FIFA's intervention, stating the team lacks support and that the situation is unfair. Head coach Amir Ghalenoei declared Iran 'the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup.' The issues follow months of uncertainty, including visa denials for delegation members and relocation from Arizona to Mexico due to U.S.-Iran tensions. FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the locker room and promised assistance, particularly regarding visa issues for officials.

Iran have slammed their 'oppressive' and 'disastrous' treatment during this World Cup, claiming they are being kicked out of the United States immediately after their opening game on Monday night.

In an extraordinary attack following their 2-2 draw with New Zealand in Los Angeles, striker Mehdi Taremi pleaded with FIFA to 'help' resolve their 'unfair' World Cup ordeal. After months of uncertainty and chaos, given the war between Iran and the US, Amir Ghalenoei's team finally kickstarted their World Cup campaign at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the Iran dressing room following the game and just minutes later, Ghalenoei and Taremi suggested the US authorities are forcing them to fly back to their Tijuana base - against their wishes.

'Everything is like a disaster actually for us... still we have some problems because we are supposed to be training tomorrow morning - recovery - then leave for Tijuana,' Taremi said. 'But we have to leave Los Angeles right now, and it's not good for us. It's not good for the football, because in World Cup, you have to prepare good for the next game, because it is a lot of stress for the players and the staff and everyone.

But we don't have that support and I think FIFA have to help us more than this.

' Iran have slammed their 'oppressive' and 'disastrous' treatment during this World Cup 'Our team is the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup,' head coach Amir Ghalenoei said Mohammad Mohebbi equalized for Iran in the second half to ensure this game finished 2-2 Taremi claimed Iran's players asked Infantino why they were being kicked out. When asked what the FIFA president told them in the dressing room, Taremi added: 'He just wants to help us.

'It's the beginning of the World Cup now, and he will help us... we believe everything he says. ' It is understood Infantino told the squad that he would do what he could to ensure more Iranian officials, who did not receive visas, could travel to the USA for their final two group games. Teammate Mohammad Mohebi said their treatment was not 'fair' and Ghalenoei echoed his players' feelings, claiming: 'They said we had to leave immediately.

'It's very important for us to have time for recovery and yet we were asked to return to Tijuana and we are really troubled by that... we do not know why they are returning us. I think it’s very strange.

' The head coach continued: 'It seems like others are doing the planning for us, decisions made elsewhere, we were supposed two nights before the game and we were not permitted. 'We were supposed to stay tonight and return tomorrow lunchtime but I have no idea why and they haven’t told ... our team is the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup. ' Since war broke out in February, uncertainty has surrounded Iran's participation at the World Cup.

Donald Trump warned them not to come – for their ‘own life and safety,' while Iran moved its base from Arizona to Mexico. Nearly a dozen members of its delegation were later denied visas.

After months of uncertainty, Iran's World Cup opener ended in a draw against New Zealand FIFA president Gianni Infantino was among the crowd at SoFi Stadium on Monday night Ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium, all but one of Iran’s players sang their national anthem Iran jetted into Los Angeles the afternoon before Monday's game and Taremi suggested the team faced delays at the US border.

'We come here two days before the game,' Mohebi insisted. 'Yesterday we came, we started the trip in the morning and we arrive in the afternoon.

'Then we go to the training and we get tired. I think we're supposed to come here two days before the game. This kind of thing is not a little bit fair. We need to get fair competition.

' Taremi was later asked if he had a message for President Trump. 'I'm here to play football, my friend,' he said. 'We are tired to talk about . 'And if they help us, we are much appreciated about that... if no one helps us, it doesn't matter.

We just stay back to back, behind each other and we try our best to win both the next games.

' Iran are due to return to the USA to face Belgium in LA on Sunday before they take on Egypt in Seattle.





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Iran World Cup FIFA Iran National Team US Treatment Mehdi Taremi Amir Ghalenoei Gianni Infantino Visa Denial Tijuana World Cup 2026

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