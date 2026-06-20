Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz in Response to Israeli Military Operations and US 'Bad Faith'

Iran has dealt a setback to its interim agreement with the US by closing the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israel's continued military operations in Lebanon and US 'bad faith' in failing to help bring the conflict to an end.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskA small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran , Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Iran dealt a setback to its interim agreement with the U.S., as the nation announced it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz and signaled that A container ship sits at anchor as a small motorboat passes in the foreground in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026. Iran's joint military command on Saturday said the waterway was being shut in response to Israel's continued military operations in Lebanon and what it described as U.S. "bad faith" in failing to help bring the conflict to an end.

Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli military strike in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, Friday, June 19, 2026. The statement, broadcast on state television, warned that additional measures could follow if hostilities continue. The announcement came just minutes before Iranian state media reported that the country's negotiating team was departing for Switzerland forIranian officials also struck a pessimistic tone about the prospects for immediate progress.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Bagahei said the purpose of the trip was to press Washington to honor commitments made under the interim agreement reached earlier this week.

“This trip is therefore about demanding that the other side fulfill its obligations,” he said, adding that negotiations toward a final agreement will begin only once key commitments are upheld. If they are not, he said, “then the memorandum of understanding as a whole will be jeopardized. ” The developments raise new questions about the durability of the interim accord, which had raised hopes of easing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Following the agreement, commercial shipping traffic had begun moving through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy transit routes. The closure of the strait threatens to disrupt maritime traffic and could further complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the region amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Iranian-backed groups.19-year-old Lyons motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at Route 488 and Archer Road in Hopewell.

Deputies say a 79-year-old driver failed to yield while turning into a driveway and was cited. Boat capsizes on Java Lake in Wyoming County: deputies rescue one boater, another still unaccounted for. Search continues after a 6:50 p.m. call, with residents urged to avoid the area. Rochester police are investigating a West Main and King Street shooting that left a 43-year-old man with life-threatening upper-body injuries.

King Street remains closed as detectives search for answers. Webster’s newest “Bright Spot”: JF Jones Jewelers opens an Alice in Wonderland inspired showroom. The third-generation, women-owned Rochester staple marks 98 years and its first-ever Webster location. A court in Texas released photos and videos of evidence that was used during the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony.





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