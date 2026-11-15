Iran Claims Tanker Sunk by Mine in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's IRGC claims a supertanker sank after hitting a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz. UK maritime monitors confirm separate incident reports. Tensions rise as US imposes naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Iran ian state media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC) reported that a supertanker carrying over two million barrels of crude oil sank in the southern waters of the Gulf after striking a naval mine. The incident occurred on Sunday while the vessel was transiting the vital trade corridor of the Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorized route.

IRGC Claims Supertanker Sank

The IRGC stated that massive explosions and fire resulted from the collision with the mine. According to their statement, this specific vessel was one of two oil tankers that struck mines in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz. The guard force emphasized that the ships were navigating without permission in the region.

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Iranian officials did not immediately provide the name of the sunken vessel or detailed evidence of the explosion. The claim comes amidst heightened tensions in the region, with Tehran recently restricting traffic through the strategic waterway. Iranian authorities insist that all vessels must use routes authorized by Iran, a move that has significantly disrupted normal maritime operations.

UKMTO Confirms Separate Reports

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) indicated that it was aware of a report from Indian shipping authorities regarding an attack on a tanker in the Gulf. However, UKMTO clarified that it was unclear if this report corresponded to the same incident claimed by the IRGC. The center noted that the damage and environmental impact of any such attack remain unknown.

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Despite the lack of confirmation on the specific Iranian claim, UKMTO reported that the crew of the tanker involved in the Indian authority report were safe. This distinction highlights the complex information environment in the region, where multiple incidents may be conflated or reported differently by various international monitoring bodies.

Tensions Rise With US Naval Blockade

The Iranian claims occur against a backdrop of escalating military and economic pressure. Since the outbreak of the Middle East war in late February, Tehran has heavily restricted traffic through the strategic waterway. In response to these restrictions and broader geopolitical conflicts, the United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

US Central Command noted last month that it had assisted Gulf countries in exporting 1.5 billion barrels of oil via the Hormuz strait since the summer. This figure underscores the critical importance of the waterway for global energy markets and the significant role international military forces play in maintaining transit flows despite regional hostilities.

Pattern of Regional Accusations

This incident follows a pattern of recent announcements from Tehran. In recent weeks, Iranian officials have made multiple claims that ships caught fire in the strait, often asserting that the vessels struck mines. These announcements have frequently lacked independent verification, leading to skepticism among international observers and maritime monitors.

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The lack of independent confirmation for the current sinking claim adds to the uncertainty surrounding the true status of maritime traffic in the Gulf. International shipping companies continue to navigate these waters with extreme caution, aware that unauthorized routes are considered high-risk zones. The situation remains volatile, with no immediate resolution in sight for the underlying geopolitical conflicts driving these tensions.