Iran Claims Strike on US Radar in Bahrain After Sirik Port Attack

Iran's IRGC claims to have destroyed US early-warning radar in Bahrain in retaliation for a strike on Sirik port, while CENTCOM denies damage and reports drones were shot down.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran announced on Friday that its forces destroyed an American early-warning radar system located on the island of Bahrain. This military action was declared as a direct retaliation for an airstrike on an Iranian port facility that occurred the previous night. The escalation marks a significant tightening of tensions between Tehran and Washington in the Persian Gulf region.

IRGC Claims Retaliatory Strike on Bahrain Radar

The IRGC Aerospace Force stated that it targeted and destroyed the American aggressors' early-warning radar system specifically in response to aerial aggression against a telecommunications tower in the town of Sirik. The port town of Sirik is situated in the southern province of Hormozgan. The Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that an attack from an unspecified enemy struck the area on Thursday night.

Also read Iran Claims Strike on U.S. Radar in Bahrain and Mine Incident in Strait of Hormuz

Despite the claims made by the IRGC, IRNA offered no specific details regarding the extent of damage or any casualties resulting from the incident in Sirik. Furthermore, there has been no independent confirmation from international observers or other government bodies verifying the accuracy of the Iranian report. The IRGC statement added that if such violations and acts of aggression are repeated, the Aerospace Force remains on full alert for an unrestricted response.

US Forces Report Drones Shot Down Near Bahrain

In a counter-narrative to the Iranian claims, the United States Central Command issued a statement addressing the IRGC assertion. The CENTCOM spokesperson said that the two one-way attack drones launched toward Bahrain were successfully shot down by U.S. forces. The American military emphasized that there were no injuries or damage reported as a result of the attempted attack on their assets in the region.

Advertisement

The U.S. Central Command did not directly address or comment on the Iranian claim that an airstrike had occurred at the Sirik port facility. This lack of direct engagement leaves the reality of the Sirik incident in a state of informational ambiguity. The Iranians have made several previous unverified claims regarding strikes on infrastructure, which adds to the difficulty in determining the precise sequence of events in this escalating standoff.

Tanker Mine Strike Highlights Strait of Hormuz Risks

Amidst the exchange of accusations between the two nations, another incident highlighted the dangers in the Strait of Hormuz. An unidentified tanker carrying liquified natural gas struck a naval mine while navigating the waterway on Friday. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that the vessel was following an unauthorized and dangerous route during its passage.

The IRGC stated that the tanker chose to be escorted by American combat aircraft during its passage, failing to learn from the fate of previously destroyed oil tankers. In a subsequent statement, the organization claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is being managed with absolute decisiveness by the Armed Forces. They threatened that any vessel attempting to violate Iranian regulations or disregarding warnings from the traffic control center would experience the same fate as previous vessels.

Maritime Tensions and Competing Sovereignty Claims

This incident follows a pattern of heightened maritime activity in the region. A total of four oil tankers suffered damage from naval mines while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Iran has made almost daily claims of attacking commercial vessels in the strait in an effort to contest U.S. claims that the area is safe for maritime traffic under American military control.

Advertisement

While some of Iran's claims of attacks have been confirmed by CENTCOM and other sources, the reported damage is usually much less than asserted by the IRGC. Other claims remain unverified by external parties. The strategic importance of the waterway is underscored by recent statements from Al Jazeera News regarding the region's stability. A commentator asserted on Wednesday that the Strait will never return to its prewar status quo.

The commentary further argued that there are no free waters in the strait and that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea does not apply. Instead, regulations are governed by the laws of the two littoral states, Iran and Oman. For much of the past year, Iran has been attempting to get Oman to join a scheme where both states would extort ransoms from international shipping in exchange for safe passage, fundamentally altering the legal and commercial landscape of the critical shipping lane.