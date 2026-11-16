Iran Claims Oil Tankers Hit Mines in Strait of Hormuz Amid US Tensions

Iranian naval forces report three oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran accuses vessels of following US guidance and warns of immediate military responses to further blockades or attacks.

Iranian naval authorities reported on Monday that three oil tankers were struck by naval mines and subsequently caught fire in separate incidents within and near the Strait of Hormuz. The statements were carried by state broadcaster IRNA, marking a significant escalation in tensions within this critical global maritime chokepoint. These incidents underscore the growing volatility in international shipping lanes as geopolitical friction intensifies between Tehran and Washington.

Naval Incidents in the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian army's Navy disclosed that one tanker struck a mine early Monday in an area located east of the strait. This specific vessel was described as prohibited from traversing these waters, resulting in it catching fire and becoming immobilized. The naval command emphasized that it maintains continuous oversight of all vessel movements in the waters east of the waterway, reinforcing its strict enforcement of navigation protocols in the region.

Also read Iran Claims Tanker Sunk by Mine in Strait of Hormuz

In a separate incident, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy stated that two additional tankers struck mines while attempting to cross the southern Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC public relations office alleged that these vessels were operating under the direct guidance of US officers and with active support from American fighter jets. These claims directly implicate the United States in the navigation of commercial and potentially military vessels through sensitive Iranian-controlled waters.

Competing Views on Naval Blockade and Minefields

The IRGC Navy framed these mine strikes as a direct response to what it describes as a US naval blockade and violations of Iranian navigation rules. The organization claimed that pollution from the explosions had spread across the strait's waters and shores, highlighting the environmental and operational hazards of the conflict. The IRGC described its actions as necessary defensive measures against what it terms an unauthorized American presence in the Gulf region.

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The statement from the IRGC further alleged that the vessels involved were near two tankers associated with earlier incidents. The military body claimed that six tankers in total had caught fire and were sinking in the waterway since Sunday. This narrative suggests a coordinated pattern of attacks or accidents, although independent verification of the exact number of vessels damaged or sunk remains unavailable from neutral sources.

Impact on Global Oil Markets and Shipping

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital link between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, acting as a key route for international oil shipments. Any disruption to traffic in this narrow passage has immediate and severe implications for global energy markets and insurance costs for maritime carriers. The Iranian Navy warned that shipowners who disregard navigation warnings would bear full responsibility for the consequences, signaling a zero-tolerance policy for unauthorized transits.

Iranian forces have repeatedly reported incidents involving tankers striking mines while using routes that Tehran describes as unauthorized. These reports come amid a broader context of heightened military posturing, with the Iranian government previously warning ships about crossing the crucial waterway and stating that its forces have mined designated prohibited areas. The situation creates significant uncertainty for global logistics and energy supply chains dependent on this corridor.

Warnings of Immediate Military Response

The Iranian Navy warned that switching off tracking systems and entering restricted waters posed serious risks to vessel safety and national sovereignty. It cautioned that shipowners who ignore these warnings are liable for any resulting damages or incidents. This stance reflects a broader strategy of asserting control over territorial waters and deterring foreign military and commercial activity that Tehran perceives as hostile or intrusive.

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Iran has also issued broader warnings of an immediate and decisive response to any new attacks by the United States or Israel. These threats indicate that the mine incidents are part of a larger geopolitical standoff rather than isolated maritime accidents. The combination of naval mining, accusations of US involvement, and threats of retaliation creates a highly volatile environment for international shipping and regional stability.