Top Iranian official Ebrahim Azizi claims Tehran's right to enrich uranium is a 'red line' for the country in negotiations with the U.S. on Thursday. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio say there is still room for a deal.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, wrote in a post on X that Iran’s red lines include the country’s right to enrich uranium, maintain stockpiles of enriched uranium and control the Strait of Hormuz.

He also called for the lifting of all sanctions against Iran. Azizi criticized President Donald Trump, accusing him of seeking a deal with Iran “in order to save himself” from what he described as the “strategic deadlock” surrounding U.S.-Iran negotiations. Trump said during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday that Iran was “negotiating on fumes,” while accusing Tehran of relying on delay tactics to try to “outwait” him on denuclearization talks.

“Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal – so far they haven't gotten there," he said.launched airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's capital of Beirut on Thursday as U.S. and Pakistani leaders prepare for peace talks in Washington. Israel in recent days has widened its attacks on Lebanon, some of the deadliest days since a Washington-brokered ceasefire agreement went into effect on April 17.

Thursday's strike was the first attack on Lebanon's capital in weeks. Before the attacks on Thursday, Israeli military Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents of eight buildings in Tyre, along the Mediterranean, and in surrounding neighborhoods. Many people have fled the area. The strikes came after the IDF said one of its soldiers was killed in a Hezbollah drone attack in northern Israel.

Pakistani foreign minister to meet with Rubio in Washington on Friday Pakistani Foreign ⁠Minister Ishaq Dar will meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, D.C. on Friday to discuss peace talks with Iran, Pakistan's foreign ministry says.the Dar will meet Rubio"to review bilateral ⁠relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest," according to a statement. The meeting comes amid unprecedented strain on the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, with the U.S. shooting down multiple Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

Iran also launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait on Wednesday, which Kuwaiti air defensed successfully intercepted. Pakistan has been serving as a mediator between Washington and Tehran for weeks, but negotiations have been slow to produce results.it plans to reduce some U.S. military capabilities available to NATO during a crisis as part of a broader push to shift more of the alliance’s conventional defense burden onto Europe.

The Trump administration plans to reduce certain available capabilities by roughly one-third to one half, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital, including strategic bomber planes, fighter jets and some naval assets. Pentagon official Alexander Velez-Green informed officials of the coming changes at the NATO Defense Policy Directors’ meeting in Brussels Friday, according to two officials familiar with the matter.

The Pentagon declined to confirm details about the changes, but chief spokesman Sean Parnell acknowledged the shift in a statement to Fox News Digital, framing it as part of a broader effort to pressure allies to assume greater responsibility for Europe’s defense.

"The Department of War announced changes to U.S. contributions to the NATO Force Model at the Defense Policy Directors’ meeting in Brussels," he said. "These changes represent an opportunity for allies to demonstrate that they have heard President Trump’s call for them to step up and take primary responsibility for Europe’s conventional defense. " "Spending more on defense is one thing — and our allies must do so as quickly as possible, consistent with their Hague Summit pledge.

It is vitally important, however, for our NATO allies to focus increased defense spending on the combat-credible capabilities most required for Europe’s defense. The Department of War’s announcement offers allies an opportunity to do exactly that.

"against Kuwait "At 10:17 p.m. ET on May 27, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz.

All drones were successfully intercepted by U.S. forces which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas," CENTCOM wrote in a statement.

"U.S. Central Command and regional partners remain vigilant and measured as we continue to defend our forces and interests from unjustified Iranian aggression," the statement added. "Fox News @ Night" panelists discussed the U.S. carrying out more"self-defense" strikes against Iran near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday as well as efforts to secure a peace deal with the regime. Ret. Gen.

Jack Keane told Fox News earlier this weekend that President Donald Trump is showing Iran his"patience" in the ongoing negotiations. Terrorism analyst Erik Stackelbeck argued that the regime in Tehran is also patient, however, and may be looking far down the line to after Trump is out of office.





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