Iran blasts US 'discriminatory treatment' over World Cup visa refusals

The Iranian embassy accused the United States of deliberate discrimination after visas were not granted to managerial staff and technical advisers of the national team.

The Iranian embassy accused the United States of deliberate discrimination after visas were not granted to managerial staff and technical advisers of the national team.

Iranians walk past a replica of the World Cup trophy in a sporting goods retailer in Tehran on May 8, 2026. / AFP Iran on Saturday slammed World Cup host the United States over what it called "discriminatory treatment" in not granting visas for some members of the Iranian delegation to the tournament.

"Why do you not say that visas were denied to a large portion of the managerial and executive staff, technical advisers, and others who are an integral part of any national football team? " the Iranian embassy in Türkiye said in a post on X, referring to an earlier announcement by US envoy Tom Barrack that visas had been granted to players.

"You have now escalated the deliberate and discriminatory treatment against Iran's national football team to its highest level," the embassy added. On Friday, Barrack praised the US embassy in Ankara over its "work processing visas for Iran's national football team" after the head of the Iranian football federation, Mehdi Taj, said on the same day that the Iranian delegation had submitted passports for visas.

Across three generations, a shared passion for the World Cup albumOn Friday, Taj told state television that his "assessment is that all visas will be issued in full, and there most likely will not be any problem in this regard". The Iranians relocated their World Cup base, which was initially planned to be in Tucson, Arizona, to the northwestern Mexican border city of Tijuana.

Team Melli is to kick off their tournament with two games in Los Angeles against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, and to play Egypt on June 27 in Seattle. Across three generations, a shared passion for the World Cup albumMiddle East conflict fuels global hunger crisis, UN warnsTrump team refuses BBC request for financial records in $10B defamation case: Report





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