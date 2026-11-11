Iran Blames US‑Israeli Attacks for 1.5m Tonnes CO2 Release, Calls for Accountability

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claims US‑Israeli strikes on fuel sites dumped 1.5 million tonnes of CO2, urging global accountability and highlighting the clash between climate goals and military actions.

During the COP31 climate summit in Antalya on 20 November 2023, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel on Iranian fuel storage facilities released 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, causing severe environmental damage across the country.

Environmental Damage from Fuel Facility Strikes

President Pezeshkian cited that strikes on the oil processing plants in Asaluyeh on March 18 released 500,000 tonnes of CO2, while attacks on storage tanks near Tehran on March 7 added another one million tonnes to the atmosphere.

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He explained that the destruction of infrastructure triggered widespread fires, liberated pollutants, and contravened international commitments to curb greenhouse gas emissions, underscoring a stark conflict between military operations and climate protection efforts.

Iranian President Calls for Accountability

Pezeshkian urged international organisations to document the environmental harm caused by the US and Israeli military actions in Iran and Gaza, and to establish mechanisms for compensation and remediation.

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The president also condemned Israel's operations in Gaza, describing the area as suffering from a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe due to the destruction of water resources, ecosystems, and essential infrastructure.

Impact on Renewable Energy Development

Highlighting Iran's counter‑measure, Pezeshkian noted that the country's renewable energy installed capacity grew from 1,250 megawatts to over 6,150 megawatts in the last two years, producing more than 4.5 billion kilowatt‑hours of clean electricity in 2026 and preventing 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

He stressed that lasting peace was essential to safeguarding the planet, linking security and environmental protection as inseparable goals.

What Comes Next for Global Climate Negotiations

The US, Israel, and Iran's adversaries have engaged in diplomatic talks involving regional mediators since the war began on February 28, aiming to end hostilities and mitigate further environmental damage.

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World leaders and negotiators are gathering in Antalya from November 9 to 20 to debate emission reductions, climate adaptation, and financing, with Iran's revelations adding a new dimension to the discussions on the interplay between military actions and climate commitments.