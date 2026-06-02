Iran-backed militias in Iraq to hand in weapons, while sub-Saharan Africa struggles with maternal mortality

A series of news stories from around the world, including reports on Iran-backed militias in Iraq, sub-Saharan Africa's struggles with maternal mortality, and other international news.

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Florida demands OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman; alleges that the company concealed risks of ChatGPT. Health. An nurse administers painkillers to Amna Adam Hessen, whose baby was born dead the previous day, at the Birao district hospital in the Central African Republic, on March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Caitlin Kelly) A woman attends her first prenatal consultation with nurse Delphine Zanabe, at the Birao district hospital in the Central African Republic, on March 26, 2026.

(AP Photo/Caitlin Kelly) A pharmacist pulls out several painkillers from a box to give to a pregnant woman, at the pharmacy of the Birao district hospital in the Central African Republic, on March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Caitlin Kelly) An nurse administers painkillers to Amna Adam Hessen, whose baby was born dead the previous day, at the Birao district hospital in the Central African Republic, on March 25, 2026.

(AP Photo/Caitlin Kelly) An nurse administers painkillers to Amna Adam Hessen, whose baby was born dead the previous day, at the Birao district hospital in the Central African Republic, on March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Caitlin Kelly) A woman attends her first prenatal consultation with nurse Delphine Zanabe, at the Birao district hospital in the Central African Republic, on March 26, 2026.

(AP Photo/Caitlin Kelly) A woman attends her first prenatal consultation with nurse Delphine Zanabe, at the Birao district hospital in the Central African Republic, on March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Caitlin Kelly) A pharmacist pulls out several painkillers from a box to give to a pregnant woman, at the pharmacy of the Birao district hospital in the Central African Republic, on March 26, 2026.

(AP Photo/Caitlin Kelly) A pharmacist pulls out several painkillers from a box to give to a pregnant woman, at the pharmacy of the Birao district hospital in the Central African Republic, on March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Caitlin Kelly) Her baby was on the way. She was in a refugee camp, weakened by typhoid fever. There were no facilities for what was about to happen, and she had no money to travel.

She got up with difficulty and started walking.

'I gave birth in the street', she recounted. 'There was no doctor, no midwife, no one to take my hand'. This report forms part of a series on maternal mortality in sub-Saharan Africa, which has the world's fastest-growing population and represents 70% of global maternal deaths. Every year, around 180,000 pregnancy-related deaths are recorded across the continent.

Almost two-thirds of global maternal deaths occur in countries affected by conflict or 'fragility', the World Health Organization reported this year





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Iran-Backed Militias Iraq Sub-Saharan Africa Maternal Mortality Pregnancy-Related Deaths World Health Organization Fragility Conflict Healthcare Pregnancy Birth Death Africa Central African Republic Birao District Hospital Nurse Pharmacist Painkillers Pregnant Woman Refugee Camp Typhoid Fever Travel Hand Street Doctor Midwife Series Report News

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