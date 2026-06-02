Iran‑Backed Iraqi Militias Agree to Hand Over Weapons to State Authorities

Leading Iran‑aligned militias in Iraq have announced a phased surrender of their arsenals to the Iraqi government, a move aimed at consolidating national security and reducing foreign influence.

In a dramatic reversal that could reshape the security landscape of Iraq , several of the most influential Iran‑backed militia groups announced this week that they will begin a systematic hand‑over of their arsenals to the Iraq i central government.

The declaration, made during a joint statement issued by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and three prominent Shia militias, signals a willingness to integrate their weapons stocks into the national stockpile under the oversight of the Ministry of Defense. The militias cited a range of strategic motivations, including a desire to curb the increasing international pressure on Iran's regional proxies, to improve the legitimacy of Iraq's armed forces, and to prevent further fragmentation of security responsibilities that has plagued the country since the 2003 invasion.

They also emphasized the importance of aligning with the Iraqi Constitution, which mandates that all armed groups operate under state authority. The hand‑over process is slated to begin in early July, with an initial phase focusing on small arms, light anti‑aircraft weapons, and a limited number of short‑range rockets. A joint task force composed of Iraqi army officers, United Nations weapons inspectors, and senior militia commanders will oversee the collection, cataloguing, and secure transportation of the munitions to state depots.

The United Nations Support Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) has pledged technical assistance to ensure compliance with international arms‑control standards and to verify that no prohibited items, such as chemical or biological agents, are part of the caches. Meanwhile, the United States Department of State welcomed the move, describing it as a "significant step toward consolidating Iraq's security sector and reducing foreign influence over Iraqi armed groups.

" The U.S. also indicated it would provide logistical support and training to the Iraqi forces responsible for assimilating the weapons. Analysts warn that the transition will not be without challenges. Some factions within the militias remain skeptical about the benefits of relinquishing their firepower, fearing a loss of leverage against political opponents and a potential erosion of their community ties.

Moreover, Tehran is closely monitoring the development, as the reduction of Iranian‑linked firepower in Iraq could diminish its strategic depth in the region. The Iranian embassy in Baghdad issued a brief statement urging the militia leaders to act in a manner that does not compromise Iran's legitimate security interests.

In Baghdad, senior Iraqi officials have called for a transparent and inclusive process, promising that the reintegration of weapons will be accompanied by broader reforms aimed at strengthening civilian oversight of security institutions. If successfully implemented, the disarmament initiative could mark a pivotal moment in Iraq's ongoing effort to assert full sovereignty over its territory and to curb the outsized influence of external actors in its internal affairs





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Iraq Iran-Backed Militias Weapon Handover Security Sector Reform Regional Influence

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