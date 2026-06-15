Iran and US Reach Initial Deal to End War and Open Strait of Hormuz

The US and Iran have reached an initial agreement to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz, offering relief to the global economy. However, challenges remain as details of the agreement have not been released, and Iran has signaled that implementation will not start until it is signed on Friday in Switzerland.

Iran and the US have reached an initial agreement to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz, offering relief to the global economy more than three months since fighting began.

The deal, which was announced early Monday, includes the extension of a shaky ceasefire in the Iran war. However, challenges remain as details of the agreement have not been released, and Iran has signaled that implementation will not start until it is signed on Friday in Switzerland. Tehran residents cautiously welcomed the agreement, while thousands of displaced people in Lebanon were seen heading south, hoping to return to their villages.

The agreement follows talks with Qatar, another mediator, and was confirmed by Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, on state television. The deal is a significant step towards resolving the conflict, but many questions remain about its implementation and the challenges that lie ahead. The global economy has been severely impacted by the war, with oil prices soaring and trade disrupted. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz will provide much-needed relief to the region and the global market.

However, the situation remains fragile, and it will take time and effort to rebuild trust and stability in the region. The agreement is a testament to the power of diplomacy and the importance of finding peaceful solutions to conflicts. The US and Iran have a long history of tensions, but this agreement marks a significant step towards a more peaceful future.

The road ahead will be challenging, but the agreement provides a glimmer of hope for a more stable and secure region





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