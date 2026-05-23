Iran and US Close to Ending War Deal; 40,000 Evacuated for Chemical Tank Leak; Trump Green Card Policy; Kyle Busch's Final Moments; Viral Trend in Argentina; Record-Breaking Car Trip; Night Owl Health; AI Advancements; Japanese Scalp Massage; Prayer Rally in Washington; Trump's Cuba Strategy; NHL Playoff Highlights

A summary of the latest news articles, including a potential Iran-US war deal, a chemical tank leak evacuation, a Trump green card policy, Kyle Busch's final moments, a viral trend in Argentina, a record-breaking car trip, the impact of being a night owl on heart health, AI advancements, Japanese scalp massages, a prayer rally in Washington, and a comparison of Trump's Cuba strategy with his Venezuela strategy. Also included are NHL playoff highlights featuring the Golden Knights and Avalanche.

Iran and the US are close to a deal aimed at ending the war, officials say40,000 people under evacuation orders for a chemical tank leak in Southern CaliforniaTrump administration to force foreigners in the US to apply for a green card abroadNASCAR's Kyle Busch was short of breath, coughing up blood day before his death, 911 call revealsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerParking lots get hot and are bad for storm runoff.

These groups are testing other optionsRFK Jr. fires leaders of group that sets guidelines for preventive health screeningsBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itGoogle announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soonWhat to know about the Japanese-style scalp massages catching on in the USThousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rallyLa estrategia de Trump en Cuba es similar a la que usó en Venezuela, pero hay diferencias claveVegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, bottom left, shoots against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood, right, after driving past defenseman Brett Kulak, top left, during the third period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Friday, May 22, 2026, in Denver.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, checks Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Friday, May 22, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan, center, pursues the puck with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski, left, and center Ross Colton during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Friday, May 22, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski





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Iran And US War Deal Chemical Tank Leak Evacuation Orders Trump Green Card Policy Kyle Busch Viral Trend Record-Breaking Car Trip Night Owl Health AI Advancements Japanese Scalp Massage Prayer Rally Trump's Cuba Strategy NHL Playoff Highlights

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