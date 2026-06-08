Iran and Israel Exchange Fire in Major Escalation, Defying U.S.-Backed Truce

A overnight exchange of missiles between Iran and Israel marks the most serious escalation since the April U.S.-Iranian truce, with Iran targeting northern Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes near Beirut and Israel responding with attacks on Iranian cities. The violence occurs as U.S.-Iran peace talks stall over Iran's demand for a regionwide agreement that includes Lebanon, and follows reports that President Trump urged Netanyahu not to retaliate. Analysts suggest Iran's move aims to extend its deterrence to Lebanon, while Israel's counterstrike defies U.S. wishes, raising questions about the truce's durability and regional power dynamics.

Iran and Israel engaged in a significant overnight exchange of fire, representing the most serious escalation since a U.S.- Iran ian truce was established in April. Iran launched a barrage of missiles at northern Israel , describing the attack as retaliation for Israel i strikes near Beirut on Sunday.

In response, Israel conducted attacks on multiple locations within Iran, including the capital Tehran, as well as Tabriz and Isfahan, with explosions reported in these cities. This renewed hostilities occur against the backdrop of stalled peace negotiations between the United States and Iran, primarily due to Iran's demand that any agreement must address Lebanon and ensure the cessation of Israeli attacks on that country.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with reports indicating he intended to call Netanyahu to urge restraint following the initial Iranian missile attack. According to analyst Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, the Iranian strike was not unexpected. Parsi notes that Iran's leaders aim to "extend their deterrence" to Lebanon, signaling that attacks on Lebanese territory, particularly southern Lebanon, would provoke Iranian retaliation.

He suggests the surprising element is Israel's decision to defy Trump's expressed wishes by launching a counterstrike against Iran. The exchange underscores the fragility of the informal truce and highlights Iran's attempt to reshape regional security dynamics by challenging Israel's long-standing operational freedom in Lebanon and Gaza, a freedom historically enabled by Western political support.

Iran's insistence on a regionwide ceasefire, including constraints on Israel, reflects its strategic objective to prevent any separate U.S.-Iran deal that might exclude Hezbollah and leave Israeli actions unchecked, thereby maintaining a broader deterrent posture





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