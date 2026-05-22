The administration of President Donald Trump launched the current military campaign, known as ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ in February to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten its neighbors and has publicly highlighted eliminating Iran’s illicit nuclear program as a major objective. President Trump has repeatedly stated that he opposes any policy that can result in Iran possessing a nuclear weapon and that he will not accept a peace agreement that does not address the nuclear issue.

on Thursday that Iran and America are working with the government of Pakistan as a mediator to set the parameters for what any future negotiations will discuss.

The administration of President Donald Trump launched the current military campaign, known as ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ in February to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten its neighbors and has publicly highlighted eliminating Iran’s illicit nuclear program as a major objective. Iran, on the other hand, is seeking to eliminate all American sanctions on its businesses, particularly in the oil sector, and is demanding that America pay ‘reparations’ for the military assets that it destroyed.

Iran is the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism, funding and otherwise supporting jihadist organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and others. The hostilities, which began in February, are currently in an indefinite state of ‘ceasefire’ that President Trump called after American and Israeli operations killed dozens of senior Iranian regime leaders, including ‘supreme leader’ Ayatollah Khamenei.

Trump-person negotiations to permanently end the war in April, however, complaining that what remains of the Iranian regime is too fragmented and that negotiating with it was not possible at the time.

‘We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing,’ Trump reportedly told his negotiators at the time





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Terrorism Military Operations Iran American Pakistan Mediator Negotiations Nuclear Program Military Operation Ceasefire Airstrike Terrorism State Sponsor Of Terrorism Reparation Fragmentation

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